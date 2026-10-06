‘It’s a massive problem’: The bitter pre-nup battle threatening to derail Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s relationship

Last month marked three years since Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness announced their split after almost 30 years of marriage.

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Now the Broadway star and his girlfriend Sutton Foster are preparing for their own trip down the aisle – if they can stop fighting over the legal issues that seem to be blocking their happily ever after.

The couple have endured a rocky start to their relationship. (Image: Getty)

IT’S COMPLICATED

“Hugh and Sutton are putting on a good show, but a lot of things aren’t going right for them,” a source close to the couple reveals amid sightings of them looking strained recently in LA.

“The pre-nup is just one of their problems but it’s one that seems to get more complicated each time they address it.”

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While Hugh’s divorce from Deb was finalised in 2025, Sutton’s is reportedly dragging on. Despite initially filing for an uncontested split from her ex-husband, Ted Griffin, they are still ironing out issues with the custody of their nine-year-old daughter, Emily.

“The fact Sutton’s divorce isn’t finalised is a massive problem as it affects any pre-nup clauses over what she brings to the marriage,” says the source.

Meanwhile, Hugh’s kids are adults now so there’s no child support and Deb took a lump sum rather than alimony.

“But Deb may want some kind of reassurance that [their children] Oscar and Ava’s fortunes are protected in his pre-nup, so aside from protecting the kids’ trusts he’s free to marry Sutton.

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“Unfortunately she’s still figuring it out with Ted, who’s slow-walking everything.”

Adding to their stresses, Sutton, 51, and Hugh, 56, want to start over with a house of their own but the X-Men star still hasn’t sold the $43 million New York property he owns with Deb.

Dubbed the “house of broken dreams”, the luxury five-bedroom pad has been listed for sale twice but a buyer is proving elusive. And until one comes along, Hugh – despite his million dollar movie pay cheques – can’t afford to invest in another property.

And all these conversations around money are putting strain on the couple.

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“Hugh and Sutton have a huge asset gap,” points out the insider.

“They both have careers that are making money, but in a pre-nup it’s not so simple to ‘split what we make together’ when one’s Wolverine and the other’s doing a Broadway run.”

Making things trickier is having to face up to sensitive issues that neither of them want to consider.

“Both of them are dealing with pre-nups for the first time, and sadly lawyers have to be involved, which makes it feel like a test, not a marriage.”

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All the adults involved are also mindful about ensuring the three children remain protected. But it’s also forced into sharp focus the reality Hugh’s having to face – that his grown-up children just aren’t that excited about their dad’s wedding plans.

They made their Met Gala debut earlier this year. (Image: Getty)

LOYAL TO MUM

According to the source, Oscar, 26, and Ava, 21, aren’t ready to join their dad’s bridal party.

“They’re both very loyal to their mum and it’s been a difficult time for them.

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“Hugh and Sutton can argue over clauses and trusts, but the one thing they do agree is no one’s buying hats until their kids are on board.”

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