Deborra-lee Furness has a book deal! And Hugh Jackman isn’t happy about it…

Warring exes Deborra-lee Furness and Hugh Jackman made amends recently after two years of iciness, and an insider reveals the Aussie actress used the opportunity to dish about her big book deal!

“Hugh had heard about Deb’s plans but he didn’t really know until she told him herself during their secret meet-up,” says a source of the former couple’s decision to meet up multiple times in New York to try and pave the way to a new chapter in their relationship.

The couple were married for almost 30 years. (Credit: Getty)

BOOK BOMBSHELL

“He’d been warned early on that almost every A-list divorcee is approached to write a book but part of him hoped Deb wouldn’t take that fat publisher’s cheque.”

Deb, 69, was spied leaving a New York publishing house, notes in hand, and the source says she’s planning to tell her side of the story – from being married to Hugh, 57, for 27 years to adopting their kids and navigating life as a divorcee.

“It’s not about getting ‘revenge’, Deb wants to find peace with Hugh but not at the expense of her own voice. She feels like she’s always had Hugh’s best interests at heart and now it’s time to put her interests first,” the insider tells.

“Initially she turned down book offers, but lately she’s come round to the idea, she thinks it will be cathartic and a chance to reignite her own career, which she put on hold for Hugh and to take care of their kids [Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20].”

According to insiders, several publishing houses are fighting it out to secure the rights to the book, which is already being called “bold and emotional”.

(Credit: Shutterstock)

FRAGILE PEACE

Meanwhile, Hugh has been doing his best to rebuild his relationship with Deb, two years after their shock split in September 2023.

“Hugh has been trying to make peace with Deb for a long while now, but as you can imagine, it has taken her time to feel ready,” an insider told RadarOnline last month. “Settling all the legal stuff seems to have helped because she’s finally coming around – they’ve gotten together a couple of times in New York recently to talk things out, and by all accounts things have improved dramatically, which is fantastic for everyone, most of all their kids.”

Understandably, the book deal news has left Hugh and girlfriend Sutton Foster, 50, on high alert, given the backlash surrounding their romance. While Hugh is determined to make sure everything is normal for them, they even made their first red carpet appearance as a couple last week at the AFI Fest in Los Angeles, behind closed doors the stress of their respective marriage breakdowns is

taking its toll on him.

Hugh and Sutton made their first red carpet public appearance in LA. (Credit: Getty)

“Hugh and Sutton are very worried. While it’s in Deb’s best interests to keep their father’s reputation intact for the sake of their kids, that’s not the case for Sutton. She’s already dealing with serious trolling and death threats for her perceived part in the break-up of Hugh’s marriage.

“She had hoped the peace talks might make it easier for them to move forward, but now she feels like she might have to hide.”

A friend of Deb’s adds, “She’s reclaiming her voice. She spent years being known as Hugh’s wife. Now she wants to be known for her truth.”

LEANING ON FRIENDS

Dating has been the last thing on Deb’s mind as she recovers from her painful split, but her friendship with John Travolta has been a huge comfort.

“Deb and John have known each other for decades. Hugh’s friendship with Tom Cruise led to John and Kelly being welcomed into their circle and Deb’s always adored both of them. Deb and Hugh were one of the first to rally around him when Kelly got sick,” a friend tells.

“They have a lot in common – she’s even maintained a pilot’s licence since the ’90s. But it’s not just planes, they’re both passionate about adoption, musicals and all things Australian. They’ll always be friends forever, but it’s true the dynamic’s changed now Hugh’s not around. Sparks are flying and everyone’s hoping John and Deb can move past the ‘friends’ stage!”

