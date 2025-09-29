Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban split after 19 years of marriage, as source reveals “it was Keith’s decision”

Aussie sweethearts Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have reportedly separated after 19 years of marriage.

The shock split was first reported by TMZ Magazine, later being confirmed by People Magazine.

According to TMZ’s sources, Nicole has been taking care of their two daughters and, “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone.”



The pair have been living apart since June, with Woman’s Day revealing that Nicole was renting Boy George’s home in London while she filmed Practical Magic 2, alongside close friend Sandra Bullock.

And the split is allegedly one-sided. The outlet reported that Nicole did not want the separation and has been trying to save the marriage.

One source said, “Keith has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home,” which is also in Nashville.

“Nicole’s sister [Antonia] been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another,” an insider told People.

“She didn’t want this,” they added. “She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

The Aussie it-couple married in 2006 and share two children together: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Amid the separation, the source says “Nicole’s sister [Antonia] has been a rock and the entire Kidman family has come together to support one another.”

Urban, meanwhile, has been on tour, with his next stop scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 2, in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on 25 June 2025, with Nicole taking to Instagram to share a tribute to Keith.

In the post, she shared a photo of herself cuddled up to Keith alongside the caption, “Happy Anniversary Baby ❤️”.

Keith has been on tour for the past few months, with Nicole sharing photos of her time with her daughters, sister and nieces.

More to come.

