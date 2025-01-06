Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have set the bar high for Hollywood relationships, with their loved-up moments repeatedly stealing the show on red carpets and their romantic comments making headlines every other month.
And that’s just where it begins when it comes to these affectionate spouses.
Another thing the pair love doing is posting sweet tributes to each other on Instagram – and boy, have they delivered some winners over the years.
Yes, from anniversaries to birthdays, and everything in between, both Nic and Keith have posted an endless supply of evidence to prove how smitten they are.
Since tying the knot at St Patrick’s Estate in Sydney’s iconic Manly back in 2006, the couple have welcomed two daughters; Sunday Rose, 15, and Faith Margaret, 13.
Now a tight-knit family of four, Keith and Nicole have actually confessed their only regret is that their paths didn’t cross sooner.
“I wish I could have met him much earlier and had way more children with him, but I didn’t,” Nicole told Vogue in celebration of their milestone marriage.
“I mean, if I could have had two more children with him that would have been just glorious.”
And the sentiment is echoed by Keith, who describes the actress as “an amazing wife and mother” who also doubles as his “best friend”.
Take a look at some of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s most amazing moments below!
Expats
Nicole and Keith walked the red carpet together in Sydney for Nicole’s new show, Expats.
CMA’s
The loved-up couple attended the Country Music Awards together in November 2023.
17th anniversary
On June 25, 2023, Nicole took to Instagram to celebrate her 17th wedding anniversary with husband Keith. “Happy Anniversary my Love,” she wrote along with this sweet picture.
Nic’s birthday
For Nicole’s 56th birthday, Keith posted this image on Instagram along with an incredibly sweet caption. “To my gorgeous, sexy, adventurous, curious, nature loving, owl spotting, artist, wife: happy birthday baby !!!!!! xxxxxx,” he wrote.
Met Gala 2023
In May 2023, Nicole and Keith stole everyone hearts at the Met Gala awards. Especially the Aussie heartthrob, Nicole who donned a soft pink feathered dress with sequins, the same gown the actress wore during her iconic Chanel No.5 commercial back in 2004.
Oscars 2023
Nicole was about to step off the red carpet at the 2023 Academy Awards when photographers begged for her to kiss her husband. Obviously the Australian actress obliged, as she seems to never need an excuse to kiss Keith!
Nicole-Kidman-Keith-Urban-Balenciaga
Nicole and Keith shared a passionate kiss when they arrived at Balenciaga’s Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week.
Nicole-Kidman-Keith-Urban-Balenciaga
The couple were twinning in their matching fashion forward head-to-toe black looks – and they’ve never been edgier (or more in love).
Nicole and Keith only had eyes for each other on the Oscars red carpet in 2022, and we can’t blame them; Nicole was a vision in her Armani Prive gown.
Keith was the ultimate gentleman and gave Nicole his jacket when she got a little chilly inside the Dolby Theatre during the show.
WATCH BELOW: Nicole and Keith look smitten on the Academy Awards red carpet. Gallery continues after video.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban look loved-up on the 2022 Oscars red carpet
The look of love! Nicole cuddled up to her husband on the SAG Award red carpet. Just a few months earlier she shared the moment he won her over when they first started dating, telling Jimmy Fallon: “He sat on the stoop of my New York apartment, I came out – it was 5am in the morning and it was my birthday – and he had flowers. And that was it. I was a goner. I’m like, ‘Yes I’ll marry you’.”
The couple shared a sweet seaside kiss in honour of Valentine’s Day 2022. Affectionate photos like this aren’t uncommon on Nicole’s Instagram, where she likes to share the more down-to-earth side of their romance.
The pair were totally smitten when they appeared to promote Nicole’s Oscar-nominated film Being The Ricardos.
It was the photo that broke the internet; a racy snap of Keith licking Nicole’s neck in honour of their 15th wedding anniversary in 2021.
It’s not all glitz and glam for this Hollywood duo – they also enjoy more tender moments like this one, which Nicole posted on Instagram with the caption: “Listening to Keith’s new album feels a little something like this.” Talk about supportive!
Nicole Keith selfie
In an interview with Wall Street Journal in 2020, Nicole detailed the first time she met Keith – aptly at the G’Day LA event in 2005. “I was a goner – I mean, c’mon,” Nicole candidly admitted.
Nicole Keith gig
Amid the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, the loved-up pair found a way to bring a little smile to their own, and their fans faces as Keith performed a live virtual gig from his home studio – and Nicole was there to support! Watch how it went down in the player below:
Nicole Kidman supports Keith Urban at his second coronavirus gig at home
Nicole Keith birthday
Nicole Kidman shared this touching snap for Keith Urban’s birthday in 2017. They seriously look like love-struck teenagers! “Happy birthday to my husband, best friend, lover, baby daddy and the greatest man in the world. We are so lucky that you are ours. Love you from Nicole Mary, Sunday Rose & Faith Margaret xx,” the actress penned.
Halloween
The couple prove you’re never too old to celebrate Halloween and while we don’t 100% know what they’re dressed up as, we love it SICK!
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman
Keith and Nicole embracing each other following Nicole’s big Emmy Awards win for her role as Celeste in Big Little Lies.
Nicole Keith
Makeup-free Nicole cuddled up to her husband, who paid tribute to her with the caption: “Happy Anniversary Babygirl. Eleven years and you still feel like my girlfriend!!! – KU.”
Nicole Keith 2
“Hey everyone, it’s Keith and Nic here and we are headed to the prom. The ACM prom,” Keith joked at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2017.
Nicole and Keith 4
Nicole is undoubtedly his number one fan, but Keith is just as obsessed with his wife.
Faith and Sunday
“When my daughters do this……I’ve ALREADY WON!!!!,” Keith penned alongside this rare snap of their daughters, Faith and Sunday.
WATCH: Nicole and Keith head to the ACMs together. Gallery continues after video.
Nicole and Keith 5
There’s just no stopping this loved-up power couple, pictured at the ACM awards in 2016.
Nicole and Keith 6
Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres of the first time they met, Nicole admitted, “I’m like, ‘You didn’t love me at first sight, you didn’t notice me,’ and he’s like, ‘Yes I did but I just didn’t let on,’ but we kind of met and then about four months later he called me.”
WATCH BELOW: Keith tell his side of the story. Gallery continues after video.
Keith Urban on the moment he met Nicole Kidman
Nicole and Keith 7
The couple seize every moment to be affectionate with each other, even during a live TV appearance on Jimmy Kimmel!
Nicole and Keith 7
Speaking to 2dayFM radio hosts Rove McManus and Sam Frost, the Fighter hitmaker confessed that a strong friendship comes first in his romance with Nicole: “We just love being together, more than anything. We’re just like best friends.”
Nicole and Keith 8
“That’s it, we’re the priority and everything else comes after that.”
WATCH BELOW: Keith’s sweet comment about his marriage to Nicole. Gallery continues after video.
Keith Urban reveals the secret to his and Nicole’s happy marriage
dance
Speaking of her adoration for his music, Nicole once mused: “I looked up at him at one point and I saw his tattoos and his foot going, and he had the guitar, and I was like, ‘God, I love that man. I’m so glad I’m in this world.'”
Nicole and Keith 9
Keith says he feels like the “like the luckiest guy on the planet” when he’s with his wife – and we don’t blame him, just look at her!
Nicole and Keith
Nicole, who already shares two wonderful girls with her husband, would love to expand their brood. “I had my last one at 43. My grandmother had her last at 49. Every month, I’m like, ‘I hope I’m pregnant!”
Nicole and Keith 10
“We’re pretty goofy,” Keith told People of their sense of humour. “I mean there’s no question that that’s what we’re like. Anybody that knows us on a personal level knows that’s exactly what we’re like most of the time.”
WATCH BELOW: Keith and Nicole sing along together. Gallery continues after video.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman’s sing-a-long
Nicole and Keith 11
Keith, who had previously battled drug addiction, describes meeting the Nicole as the moment his life begun: “I was spiritually awoken with her. I use the expression ‘I was born into her,’ and that’s how I feel.”
Nicole and Keith 12
The 49-year-old country singer leaves a love letter for his wife for each night spent away from her: “For every single night he’s away, he leaves me a love letter. Every single night of our relationship,” Nic told InStyle.
Nicole and Keith 14
The family’s official home is in Nashville in the U.S. “I’m very country at heart. I have a real desire to be outdoors, a desire for simplicity – a slightly slower, relaxed approach to life,” Nic quipped.