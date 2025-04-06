Sophie Delezio is getting ready to tie the knot!

After welcoming her first child last year, Sophie Delezio and her fiancé Joseph Salerno are now moving full steam ahead with their wedding plans.

Last week she celebrated her hen do with friends at Silos Estate in Berry, country NSW, and is clearly in full wedding planning mode.

The lovebirds, who met when they were six and reconnected as teens, had previously confirmed to Woman’s Day they had set a date for a lavish NSW Hunter Valley wedding in 2024.

However, shopping for flower arrangements and diamond rings were put on hold when the pair announced they were expecting a baby.

In September 2024, they welcomed a little boy, Frankie, with Sophie calling it “the best year of her life”.

NEW CHAPTER

The couple had a hand in designing their rings. (Image: Instagram)

Fast forward to 2025 and Sophie has revealed it’s all systems go again for the big day, and has even shared details about her ring!

“Our wedding bands are more than just rings, they’re a symbol of the exciting new chapter Joseph and I are about to begin together,” she told fans on social media.

The couple have worked with Australian-based business, Larsen Jewellery to craft their own special rings ahead of their big day.

“Designing them with Larsen Jewellery made the experience even more special, and we feel so lucky to have created something truly unique. I can’t wait to share not only the final pieces but also the incredible process of making them ourselves in the Larsen Jewellery workshop,” wrote Sophie of the brand, which is famous for its ethical and sustainably sourced diamonds.

While further details about the day are no doubt under lock and key, Sophie appears to be in the throes of securing a dress and matching shoes, with the aspiring journalist taking an interest in local designers.

Sophie is currently following popular boutique Marry Me Bridal based in Mosman on Instagram.

They boast that they are “Sydney’s leading destination for wedding gowns, featuring a stunning range of Australian and international designers” and offer a wide range of styles and designs.

As for her shoes, Sophie has taken a liking to Melbourne-designed, Italian-made bridal shoes, Meggan Morimoto. The brand’s high-end heels have graced the pages of Vogue and Marie Claire.

Sophie and Josh welcomed their baby Frankie last year. (Image: Instagram)

When it comes to location, the Hunter Valley remains top choice. In 2024 Sophie told Woman’s Day the location is sentimental given her maternal grandpa once owned a vineyard there.

“It was always a dream of mine to get married somewhere with a personal connection and still close enough for our grandparents to attend. The vineyard is not actually the one my grandpa used to own. That’s a beautiful venue but it’s a bit too small,” she explained.

With plenty of friends and family keen to help her celebrate her big day, the guest list is looking large. The 23-year-old has revealed she would like the doctors who performed more than 100 operations to save her life after two devastating accidents to be in attendance.

In 2003, when she was two years old, she was injured when a car plunged into her childcare centre.

Then, in 2006, Sophie was hit by a car and suffered a heart attack, a broken jaw and shoulder, rib fractures and a tear in her left lung.

Sophie’s special day will mark a new chapter for her. As she says, “With my wedding coming up, there are so many beautiful moments ahead that I

can’t wait to share.”

