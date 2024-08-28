Sophie Delezio has taken to Instagram to announce the exciting news that she is expecting a baby boy!

The 23-year-old and her partner Joseph Salerno are pregnant with their first child together, and recently celebrated their baby shower with an adorable gender reveal.

“It’s a… BOY!! We can’t wait to welcome you to the world little man! Your mum and dad are so excited to meet you,” Sophie captioned her post.

Their baby is due in September 2024. (Image: Instagram)

On April 3rd, Sophie uploaded a post on Instagram announcing the beautiful news that she was expecting, alongside some adorable photos of her and Joseph cradling her growing baby bump.

“The greatest gift of all coming in September! 👶🏼🤍,” she wrote in her caption.

Friends, family and supporters were quick to shower the mum-to-be with love and congratulations in the comment section.

“This is truly the most beautiful news ever! So happy for you both! Your little one will be surrounded by so much love ❤️,” one person wrote.

“I don’t know you personally but the joy I felt reading this – I wanted to say the biggest and most heartfelt congratulations ❤,” another shared.

“Oh Sophie, you have been a part of our consciousness since you were little. I have followed your recovery from each tragedy along your journey. My wife and I were shocked by your life experiences but the resilience and strength shown by you and your family. You darling, are a superhero and now an inspirational mum. Congratulations we are all thrilled for you both.”

“The greatest gift of all”. (Image: Instagram)

Recently, Sophie shared a 22-week update on her pregnancy journey, taking to Instagram to share some insights into how she’s been doing.

“My gosh, what a journey it has been until now. This little bundle is moving around so much and definitely keeping their mama awake at night!! To feel the movement inside is a feeling of pure love and joy. It is a feeling that I will forever treasure,” the mum-to-be wrote.

“This recent part of the journey has taught me how to slow down and nurture my body more than ever before. I am loving all that you have already changed in me, my little one. Less than half way until we meet 🤍”.

Sophie and her partner Joseph have known each other since they were six years old, but didn’t start dating until after graduating school.

The pair took their relationship to the next level and became engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2023.

“She has always been the strongest person I’ve ever known. I could tell from our first handshake, a very strong grip,” Joseph told The Australian Women’s Weekly. “Strong, confident and generous, those three words best describe Sophie. That’s what I see when I’m with her.”

Sophie echoed Joseph’s sentiments about her fiance saying, “Honestly, Joseph is the most open and accepting person I’ve ever met.”

“He just understands and jumps in when I need help. I never have to ask or explain. It’s an absolute honour to be marrying him.”

Loading the player...

Sophie Delezio has had a difficult life, having undergone more than 100 operations since a car crashed into her Sydney daycare centre when she was a toddler.

But her strength and her smile have never wavered.

“She has had to be determined and strong all her life. After everything that she has endured in the past 15 years, her just being alive is a testament to how determined she really is,” Sophie’s father Ron told The Weekly.

Sophie announced the exciting news via Instagram. (Image: Instagram)

Sophie and Joseph bought their first home together shortly before their engagement last year, and now the love-birds are taking the next step in their relationship and welcoming their own bundle of joy.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!