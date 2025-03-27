14 ways to exercise from home

Advertisement

1. Try YouTube yoga

YouTube is chocka-block with guided yoga sessions videos led by instructors, allowing you to easily exercise from home. It means you can get stronger, calmer and more flexible from the comfort of your lounge.

2. Use homemade weights

You don’t have to use dumbbells to work your muscles – items in your home such as cans, bottles and books can be used for weights. To get maximum bang for your exercise buck, challenge yourself to do a circuit of bodyweight exercises, such as planks and lunges, or set up dumbbell stations for exercises such as bicep curls and lateral raises.

3. Dance for joy

It’s wild to think that something so fun can be so good for you, but dancing is the real deal for fitness. It burns calories and strengthens your muscles and bones, and it’s free. Clear away the furniture, crank up some Dua Lipa tracks and get your body moving!

4. Download an app

If you want an exercise expert to guide you through a workout but don’t want to go to a gym, there are plenty of apps that offer workouts at all levels and targeting specific areas (eg core strength). Most are only available to paid subscribers, but you might be able to get a free trial.

5. Book a remote PT

If you prefer a personalised workout, many personal trainers offer workout sessions via video call. Ask around for a recommendation.

6. Do stair walking

Walking up and down stairs is good for your leg muscles, heart and lungs, so if you have a flight of stairs, make use of them regularly. You could even set challenges to go up and down a certain number of times as fast as you can.

7. Phone a friend

If you’re someone who struggles with motivation, it’s especially hard if you want to exercise from home. So why not try enlisting a friend to help? Both of you could commit to doing the same online workout or exercise challenge at the same time over Facetime, to keep you both on track.

8. Get a skipping rope

You might not have touched a skipping rope since you were a kid, but now is the time to get back on board. Skipping is great for your heart rate.

9. Play with the kids

If you have children or grandchildren, make them your physical activity collaborators. Play a game of backyard cricket, kick around a ball or invent a scavenger hunt that everyone has to play.

10. Get resistance bands

Resistance bands are inexpensive but worth their weight in exercise gold. You can use them to work just about any muscle group in your body, and they’re especially good for people with mobility challenges. Look for exercise suggestions online.

11. Habit stack

An easy way to sneak exercise into your regular at-home activities is by ‘stacking’ them with other everyday habits. For example, do 10 squats when you’re brushing your teeth, or five press-ups while you’re waiting for the kettle to boil. Eventually, these will become second nature.

12. Do body resistance

One of the cheapest ways to exercise from home is by using your own bodyweight as resistance. Exercises such as lunges, squats, push-ups and burpees all help build muscle, keeping you healthy. You’ll find lots of other body resistance exercises online.

13. Hire cardio equipment

This is something you should only do if you’re sure you’re actually going to use it, but having an exercise bike or treadmill taking up space in your home may help you feel motivated to exercise (if only to justify having it there). If you’re not sure it’ll be your thing, try borrowing one from a friend first, or getting a cheap one from Facebook Marketplace.

14. Walk, walk, walk

Technically this does involve leaving the house, but you don’t have to go very far. A few circuits around the block is well worth doing, and the fresh air will help invigorate you for the rest of the day.

