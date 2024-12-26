How to set healthy habits – and stick to them

Have you ever set a healthy habit but failed to keep it going for more than a few days? You’re not alone.

At this time of year, many of us are focused on making healthy changes to our lives. But before long, we can find our plans have collapsed.

Accredited practising dietitian Dr Flavia Fayet-Moore says it’s common for people to abandon their goals before they’ve managed to turn those new healthy practices into a regular habit.

‘In order to maintain healthy habits, we need to repeat the healthy behaviour we want long enough. And that’s hard,’ she says reassuringly.

The good news is, once you get a healthy habit established, it’ll become an automatic behaviour that you’ll be able to maintain relatively easily.

For example, if you set a habit to exercise more: ‘In two weeks, you’ll probably feel better. You may start sleeping better, or you’ll notice that you have more energy. Once you get a positive reward for the behaviour, then you’ll be more likely to keep doing it.’

So, here’s how to get through that initial challenging period so that you can get your new healthy habits to stick.

Smart small

Many people aim too high with their goals, then end up quitting quickly.

‘In two weeks, you will not be 5kg lighter or be able to run a half-marathon,’ warns Dr Fayet-Moore. ‘Setting realistic expectations is important, which often means lowering them.’

A smaller goal, like cooking just one vegetarian meal a week, is a habit that’s realistic and sustainable.

Once that’s become an established habit, you can build on it with an extra day of vegetarian meals.

‘Small changes add up to big changes, like compounded interest. The benefit is only seen in the longer term,’ she says.

Go veggie for one day a week

Make it appeal

A healthy habit that you will hate doing will not be a habit you can maintain.

If you really dislike the taste of almonds, trying to make them your morning snack purely for the health benefits will not go well, for instance.

Dr Fayet-Moore suggests finding ways to make the habit enjoyable.

‘For example, go ahead and add butter to your vegetables – that way, you’ll eat them,’ she says. You’ll be more likely to keep doing it if it’s easy and tasty.’

Be organised

No-one becomes healthy by accident – it takes a little bit of planning.

Eating better is only going to happen if you create a real habit to plan out your meals every week. And exercising more often will only become a reality if you create a habit to schedule regular times to move your body.

Stack the habit

Experts say that if you ‘stack’ your habit onto an existing healthy habit, you’ll be more likely to keep it up.

Think: you already brush your teeth every morning, so why not join your daily gratitude habit to that activity, so that your brain is prompted to do it at the same time?

Grateful for a healthy smile

Anticipate hurdles

This might sound odd, but knowing how you’re likely to fail is the key to success.

If you want to cut down on alcohol, but you know you’re likely to want a drink on Friday evening, plan other activities to help you unwind. You could take a bath, or brush your teeth early. That way, you’re less likely to fall into old habits.

And if you do slip up along the way to establishing your new habit, don’t use that as an excuse to quit. Be kind to yourself and resolve to keep going, no matter what.

Some healthy habits to consider adopting in 2025: Drink at least eight cups of water a day

Get eight hours of sleep

Eat at least five serves of veggies and two of fruit daily

Go for a 30-minute walk every weekday

Floss your teeth at least once every day

Plan your meals for the entire week ahead

Write down five things you’re truly grateful for every day

Put on sunscreen before you leave the house Habit hints

Healthy habits start before you even leave the house!

