Inside the Michelin star race: Gordon Ramsay reveals the pressure behind the world’s toughest kitchens

Between shows like MasterChef, My Kitchen Rules and The Great Australian Bake Off, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to watching regular, every-day Aussies attempt to cook up a storm. While these shows are often the origin story for so many of the country’s greatest chefs, there is a side of the kitchen that we don’t often see on TV — the incredibly stress-inducing world of elite restaurants on their pursuit for a Michelin star.

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In Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars viewers are invited into the kitchens of the most celebrated restaurants in the world. Executive-produced by Gordon Ramsay and hosted by food and travel expert Jesse Burgess, the series is a captivating look at the precision, dedication and artistry it takes for restaurants to achieve a Michelin star and earn a spot on Michelin’s map.

According to Gordon Ramsay — who currently has eight Michelin stars across his restaurant empire — there is no greater feeling than achieving a Michelin star.

“If you’re a soccer player, you want the World Cup. If you’re an actor, it’s an Oscar or an Emmy or a BAFTA. When it comes to cooking, it’s all about the Michelin star,” Gordon Ramsay explains.

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“It’s about that level of confirmation globally, with a guide that no one gets to meet or see. It’s a massive mystery but one of the most exciting, prestigious awards any chef can hope to win.”

Chef Gordon Ramsay is one of the most famous chefs of our time. (Photo by Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)

Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars first premiered with an eight-part first season in October 2025. It gave at-home foodies the chance to learn about the mysterious Michelin Guide and it’s extremely anonymous inspectors. Originally created as a travel guide by the Michelin tyre company, the guide evolved into one of the world’s most influential restaurant rating systems.

The series revealed that the inspectors go to great lengths to keep their identities secret and often restaurants don’t know when they’re being judged.

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The series also demonstrated that landing a star isn’t the end of the journey, it’s just the beginning. Now the restaurants have the difficult challenge of maintaining consistency to keep their stars and even earn more. In season two, which premiered in late September, the restaurants are all on their individual journeys. Some are fighting for their first star, while others are chasing their second or third.

No matter where these restaurants are on their Michelin journey, Ramsay says the key is to focus on consistency.

“I think what the biggest misconception is the importance of consistency. You need to be as consistent from day one to day two,” Ramsay explains.

You can’t be up and down on a Friday night because you’re super busy. Monday night has to be as busy as Friday night. And don’t forget, the Michelin helped confirm what you have just cooked. And it puts that stamp of approval on there.

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So, for me, in many ways, the most important thing that a restaurateur can do for that guide is show that level of consistency. And that is absolutely paramount.”

“After two seasons of knife-edge chasing Michelin stars now, I think we’re going behind the scenes even deeper,” Ramsay explains.

“Not only are you getting to understand the sort of trailblazing, incredible journey these chefs and families are going through, but I think you’re going to see what it means, the aftermath, the ups and downs, the jubilation of being granted a star, a second or third star. The emotions are evident and it’s a very, very intrusive insight to that world very few get to see.”

You can watch Knife Edge: Chasing Michelin Stars season two on Apple TV, with new episodes dropping weekly.

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