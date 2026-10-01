Weekly Horoscope for every sign: October 5 – 11, 2026

What do the stars have in store for your horoscope this week? Whether you’re looking for love, luck, new career prospects, Take 5’s astrologer Yasmin Boland has got you covered.

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Gemini

May 22 – June 21

Daily routines and health come under Venus’s spell. Fallen off the wagon with diet or exercise? Here’s the thing; it’s okay to want to look better! Self-pampering does you good, too, so book that massage or facial you’ve been putting off.

★ Beautiful you!

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Click here for: Your mid-year stars October-December for every horoscope

Cancer

June 22 – July 23

Fun, or the lack of it is the subject of the week. Been working too hard and taking life too seriously? The cosmos says it’s time to stop and smell the roses! Romance, creativity and kids are all getting a second chance – so go with the flow.

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★ Pour a bit more love and energy into these parts of your life.

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Leo

July 24 – Aug 23

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Don’t be surprised if you find yourself in the mood to renovate, redecorate, or even move home. Just be sure you know what you want before you spend too much cash on anything. This is also a marvellous time to reconnect with family members.

★ It’s a very good time to heal a family rift.

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Virgo

Aug 24 – Sept 23

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Your mind drifts backwards as Venus retrogrades in your Mind Zone, pulling thoughts towards people and places you’ve loved in the past. Thinking fondly of someone you no longer see enough of? Get back in touch. Others may find the time for that overdue heart-to-heart.

★ Think, then speak!

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Libra

Sept 24 – Oct 23

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If you’re having second thoughts connected to cash, property or possessions, that’s good. Keep thinking! Feeling a little stretched financially? Weigh up what’s truly worth it to you right now. Wondering whether to spend on something you own or want? Hold off.

★ Money owed for a while could finally arrive.

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Scorpio

Oct 24 – Nov 22

Abundance and love might be confusing, as Venus starts to back through your sign. Doing something just for the money? You might decide you don’t want to live like that anymore. For others, a lost love drifts back into view.

.★ Re-evaluate everything!

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Sagittarius

Nov 23 – Dec 22

Venus is going retrograde now, stirring the deepest, darkest corners of your psyche. Old fears around love and money could surface. Meet them slowly, calmly, confidently, since fear never helps anything. You mightfind yourself asked, once again, to help someone out with no obvious reward in sight.

★ Do the right thing.

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Capricorn

Dec 23 – Jan 20

Friendships take centre stage as Venus goes through your House of Friends and Wishes. This is prime time for mending things with someone you’ve fallen out with, and to weigh up what you’re getting from your friendships.

★ Decide if you’re giving as much as you’re getting.

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Aquarius

Jan 21 – Feb 19

Career matters get a rethink. It’s time to work out how to achieve your goals. Weigh up your work and life balance – nobody ever lay on their deathbed wishing they’d spent more time at the office.

★ A promised pay rise could finally materialise.

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Pisces

Feb 20 – Mar 20

Travel, study and self-improvement come under review. Heading somewhere that pulls you toward someone or somewhere you once loved? You’re on the right cosmic track. Weighing up doing a course? Keep weighing, because clarity arrives by cycle’s end next month.

★ Reset your life’s priorities.

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Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 20

Venus is retrograde in your Money Zone – which is good news, even if it doesn’t quite feel that way yet. Don’t panic if cash flow slows right now. Use the time to shift how you think about money.

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★ Feeling rich makes your hard work more likely to be rewarded.



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Taurus

Apr 21 – May 21

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Second chances in love abound now as Venus retrogrades through your Relationship Zone. Still holding a torch for an old flame? This could be your time to reconnect. Attached happily or not so happily, every personal relationship gets a fresh look.

★ This Venus ‘double dip’ might sweeten things nicely.

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Yasmin says, “Remember to read your Rising Sign, if you know it, for a more accurate prediction on your horoscope.”

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If you don’t know it, find it out for free at moonmessages.com/freechart

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