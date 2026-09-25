Pampered pooches pay our bills

- Tanya and her husband, Shayne were keen to embark on a trip to New York but needed a side-hustle to help fund it
- They adored their three dogs Tia, Latte and Neo, and Tanya knew she could treat other pups as well as she treated her own, so she set up a dog-sitting service
- Business quickly boomed and Tanya launched 3 Spoilt Dogs, a premium dog resort in her own home
- The service offers day care, overnight stays, canine spa treatments and gourmet doggy meals
- Tanya Williams shares how she turned her puppy retreat into a six-figure business…
Staring at the flight prices to New York, I let out a groan.
It was 2012 and my husband Shayne, 46, and I had been saving to visit the United States.
Shayne worked in construction and I had a full-time job in marketing, but with the conversion rate as it was, we’d have no money left over for spending.
I need a side hustle, I thought.
Curling up on the lounge, I began researching ways to make extra cash.
My three oodles snuggled in beside me.
“You’re the favourite tonight,” Shayne laughed.
Tia and Latte were eight weeks old when we fostered them from the RSPCA.
The moment we brought them home, I knew I couldn’t let them go.
Later we’d taken on Neo, whose owner was diagnosed with cancer and no longer able to care for him.
I truly saw my dogs as part of the family and I loved to spoil them.
They had full run of the house, and I cooked them gourmet meals each day.
As I trawled the net, I saw an ad for a dog-sitting app.
By listing your availabilities, local dog owners could book your services.
I’d love that, I thought, downloading the app to my phone.
Limiting my preference to smaller dogs, my weekends were soon booked up with pups.
My three loved hanging out with the new guests.
They’d play chasies in the backyard and afterwards I’d serve homemade treats.
By the time we went to New York, I’d saved $2000 spending money from dog-sitting.
When we returned, I was delighted to see my pooches again, but now three didn’t feel like enough.
So, I hopped straight back on the app.
Soon, I was making $3000 a month through dog-sitting, with the app taking a 20 per cent cut.
Over time, my regular clients asked if they could just book directly with me.
I need my own business, I thought.
So, in 2020 I left my marketing job and launched 3 Spoilt Dogs, a premium doggy resort, named after my babies.
Shayne installed doggy gates inside and secured our fences, while I worked on the website, 3spoiltdogs.com.au.
I offered day care, overnight stays as well as canine spa treatments and gourmet doggy meals.
My regular customers told their friends and I watched as the bookings rolled in, no longer having to share profits with an app.
I limited the number of pups I took on at a time to ensure each guest got plenty of attention.
Slipping on my apron and chef hat, I prepared kangaroo, egg, chia seed and steamed vegetable dinners.
For wind-down time, I cooked beetroot treats hand-shaped like bones.
My girlfriends laughed when I told them about my new resort.
“You’re a glorified poo picker-upper,” one teased.
But while I do my fair share of picking up dog poo, my job is so much more.
The best part is Yappy Hour on Friday afternoons.
Pouring myself a glass of wine, I make my way to the pool cabana in the backyard with half a dozen tails wagging behind me.
There they lap up their puptails – a slushy watermelon drink designed just for dogs.
Now, chew toys and dog beds grace every corner of my home.
Shayne is always delighted to see the regular pups when he gets home from work.
They jump on his lap as he settles in his recliner and overnight guests always get a cuddle before lights out.
In the morning, I waltz into the kitchen and whip up half a dozen puppuccinos crafted from goats’ milk and pumpkin puree.
Since we opened, 3 Spoilt Dogs has welcomed hundreds of pups and become a six-figure business.
Recently, I started an online course, Paws to Profit, to teach other dog-lovers to do the same.
The secret is to treat each dog with the same dignity you would a human guest.
Pups have so much love to give and it’s my joy to give it back.
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