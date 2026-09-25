Pampered pooches pay our bills

Tanya and her husband, Shayne were keen to embark on a trip to New York but needed a side-hustle to help fund it

They adored their three dogs Tia, Latte and Neo, and Tanya knew she could treat other pups as well as she treated her own, so she set up a dog-sitting service

Business quickly boomed and Tanya launched 3 Spoilt Dogs, a premium dog resort in her own home

The service offers day care, overnight stays, canine spa treatments and gourmet doggy meals

Tanya Williams shares how she turned her puppy retreat into a six-figure business…

Staring at the flight prices to New York, I let out a groan.

Advertisement

It was 2012 and my husband Shayne, 46, and I had been saving to visit the United States.

Shayne worked in construction and I had a full-time job in marketing, but with the conversion rate as it was, we’d have no money left over for spending.

I need a side hustle, I thought.

Curling up on the lounge, I began researching ways to make extra cash.

Advertisement

My three oodles snuggled in beside me.

“You’re the favourite tonight,” Shayne laughed.

Tia and Latte were eight weeks old when we fostered them from the RSPCA.

The moment we brought them home, I knew I couldn’t let them go.

Advertisement

Later we’d taken on Neo, whose owner was diagnosed with cancer and no longer able to care for him.

I truly saw my dogs as part of the family and I loved to spoil them.

They had full run of the house, and I cooked them gourmet meals each day.

Shayne and I adore our playful puppies

Advertisement

As I trawled the net, I saw an ad for a dog-sitting app.

By listing your availabilities, local dog owners could book your services.

I’d love that, I thought, downloading the app to my phone.

Limiting my preference to smaller dogs, my weekends were soon booked up with pups.

Advertisement

My three loved hanging out with the new guests.

They’d play chasies in the backyard and afterwards I’d serve homemade treats.

By the time we went to New York, I’d saved $2000 spending money from dog-sitting.

When we returned, I was delighted to see my pooches again, but now three didn’t feel like enough.

Advertisement

So, I hopped straight back on the app.

Soon, I was making $3000 a month through dog-sitting, with the app taking a 20 per cent cut.

Over time, my regular clients asked if they could just book directly with me.

I need my own business, I thought.

Advertisement

Puppies have a ball in our little paradise

So, in 2020 I left my marketing job and launched 3 Spoilt Dogs, a premium doggy resort, named after my babies.

Shayne installed doggy gates inside and secured our fences, while I worked on the website, 3spoiltdogs.com.au.

I offered day care, overnight stays as well as canine spa treatments and gourmet doggy meals.

Advertisement

My regular customers told their friends and I watched as the bookings rolled in, no longer having to share profits with an app.

I limited the number of pups I took on at a time to ensure each guest got plenty of attention.

Slipping on my apron and chef hat, I prepared kangaroo, egg, chia seed and steamed vegetable dinners.

For wind-down time, I cooked beetroot treats hand-shaped like bones.

Advertisement

My girlfriends laughed when I told them about my new resort.

“You’re a glorified poo picker-upper,” one teased.

But while I do my fair share of picking up dog poo, my job is so much more.

The best part is Yappy Hour on Friday afternoons.

Advertisement

Pouring myself a glass of wine, I make my way to the pool cabana in the backyard with half a dozen tails wagging behind me.

There they lap up their puptails – a slushy watermelon drink designed just for dogs.

Now, chew toys and dog beds grace every corner of my home.

I turned my puppy paradise into a booming business

Advertisement

Shayne is always delighted to see the regular pups when he gets home from work.

They jump on his lap as he settles in his recliner and overnight guests always get a cuddle before lights out.

In the morning, I waltz into the kitchen and whip up half a dozen puppuccinos crafted from goats’ milk and pumpkin puree.

Since we opened, 3 Spoilt Dogs has welcomed hundreds of pups and become a six-figure business.

Advertisement

Recently, I started an online course, Paws to Profit, to teach other dog-lovers to do the same.

The secret is to treat each dog with the same dignity you would a human guest.

Pups have so much love to give and it’s my joy to give it back.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By clicking sign up you acknowledge that you've read and agreed

to the Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.