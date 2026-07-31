Here’s how PIGS took over my life…

Valentina Volante shares her story below…

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Swishing side to side in front of the mirror, I couldn’t stop grinning.

I felt fabulous.

“Mummy, come look at my outfit!” I called.

It was 2009, I was six years old and strutting around in Mum’s dressing gown, pink ugg boots, oversized sunnies and smudged pink lipstick.

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My mum, Edwina, appeared in the doorway, her eyes lighting up.

“You look positively glamorous, darling,” she said, smiling.

Valentina has loved dressing up ever since she was a little girl.

Mum always had a bold sense of style – think leopard print, red lipstick and sky-high heels – and she encouraged me to express myself however I liked.

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But while I felt confident at home, school was a different story altogether.

Growing up in Kyneton, a small town in regional Victoria, standing out wasn’t exactly celebrated.

By the time I hit 16, the teasing became fairly regular.

Girls at school would openly mock me.

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“Look at her make-up!” one scoffed as I walked past.

“Who does she think she is?” another laughed.

Upset, I talked to my best friend Eva.

“Don’t let them get to you,” she told me.

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“You’re unique, which is something they’ll never be.”

Her words stuck with me.

In 2022, after finishing high school, I made the move to Melbourne.

I didn’t know many people there, but the city felt like a fresh start.

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“Everyone’s just more themselves here,” I told Mum over the phone.

In my two-bedroom apartment, I embraced my inner glam queen.

I decorated the space with pink ribbons, vintage handbags, glittery and pink photo frames and retro pin-up art.

My landlord was okay with this because my decor is renter-friendly and doesn’t damage the paintwork.

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“Is this Barbie’s house?” Eva said in awe when she came round to visit.

I scoured op shops and online for colourful treasures, building a wardrobe of bold pink outfits inspired by Bratz dolls and Barbie.

With stacks of jewellery, fluffy heels and clip-in hair extensions, I created a look that felt like me.

It took me two and a half hours to get ready each day, but I finally felt like I was living authentically.

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Still, as much as I loved my look, city life could feel a little lonely.

“I think I need a little companion,” I confessed to Mum one day.

“Maybe a cat or a dog?” she suggested.

“They’re a lot of work, and not suited to my tiny apartment,” I sighed.

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But the idea stuck.

Then I remembered how much I’d adored my childhood guinea pigs.

They were sweet, quiet, lower-maintenance and just as loveable.

Valentina and the girls.

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One afternoon, I was scrolling through Facebook Marketplace when I spotted her.

A long-haired beauty with a soft grey face and silky fur, looking for a new home.

My heart melted.

“She’s absolutely perfect,” I whispered.

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I messaged the seller straightaway.

“I’d love to give her a home,” I wrote.

She was four hours away, so Mum picked me up from Melbourne and we drove together.

Before we left, I created the perfect little pink guinea pig home, buying a guinea pig pen and customising it with soft bedding, tiny floral cushions and sparkly pink accessories to match my apartment.

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When we finally arrived, the seller welcomed us.

The sweet, fluffy little girl from the ad was even more beautiful in person.

I held her close and felt my heart swell.

“I can’t wait to show you your new home,” I told her.

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Then, the seller surprised me.

“I’ve actually got another girl if you would you like her, too?” she asked me.

She gestured to a fluffy brown, grey and white guinea pig with big, gentle eyes.

My knees nearly gave out.

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“I’ll take her!” I said, beaming.

We bundled them into their travel carrier and headed back.

“What will you name them?” Mum asked on the drive.

“The grey one is Pearl Grey,” I said.

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It was my own little play on Earl Grey, my favourite tea.

“And the white-faced one is Porcelain Doll, because she looks like a tiny, perfect doll,” I said.

Back at home, the girls settled in quickly.

Working from home meant I could spend loads of time bonding with them.

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Their little pink palace grew over time.

I added mirrors, toys for the girls and even magazine clippings.

Every day, I’d serve their meals – lettuce, carrot and cherry tomato – on a beautiful pink platter.

I spent hours each day styling them, brushing their long hair and clipping tiny bows I found in the kids’ section at department stores.

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My girls are my world and I have spent hundreds on them.

One day, I posted a video of us dressed in matching outfits online and people went wild.

The comments were polarising, but I didn’t care.

“She makes me look normal,” someone scoffed.

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“Just a queen and her princesses,” another gushed.

Valentina and the girls wearing matching pink bows.

Loads of people tell me I look like my guinea pigs and that’s the biggest compliment.

They’ve filled my apartment – and my heart – with love, colour and joy.

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I truly believe we were meant to find each other.

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