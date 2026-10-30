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Love Island winners Kale and Tyra reveal what it was really like watching the villa as a Power Couple

'It would kick off.'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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Kale and Tyra’s love story began on season five of Love Island, which they went on to win. Returning this season as one of the Power Couples, the pair are experiencing a magical full-circle moment.

“Love Island completely changed the trajectory of our lives,” Tyra, 26, tells TV WEEK. “We’re sat here with our dog, our son, we’re in completely different careers than we would have been. And now we’re lucky to be on the show a second time. It’s really special.”

Kale and Tyra, Love Island winners of 2023 pictured with their baby.
Kale and Tyra are now parents! (Credit: Instagram)

The six Power Couples replace the public Superfans from previous seasons, steering decisions and twists inside the villa that can shape the Islanders’ futures. Kale and Tyra concocted these curveballs from the comfort of their own home.

“We had access to a live feed of the villa the whole time they were filming,” Tyra explains. “It was the first thing we did when we woke up and the last thing we did before we shut our eyes at night.”

“It was really hard to get stuff done,” Kale, 28, agrees with a laugh. “I’d be about to leave the house and then something would kick off and I’d end up just staying around for another hour.”

So, how do the latest Islanders stack up against the couple’s own season?

“They’re hilarious, they’re crazy and they’ve got some serious balls,” Tyra says. “The boys especially were making interesting decisions!”

Love Island airs Monday to Thursday at 10am on 9Now and 8.40pm on Channel Nine.

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Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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