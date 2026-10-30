Love Island winners Kale and Tyra reveal what it was really like watching the villa as a Power Couple

Kale and Tyra’s love story began on season five of Love Island, which they went on to win. Returning this season as one of the Power Couples, the pair are experiencing a magical full-circle moment.

“Love Island completely changed the trajectory of our lives,” Tyra, 26, tells TV WEEK. “We’re sat here with our dog, our son, we’re in completely different careers than we would have been. And now we’re lucky to be on the show a second time. It’s really special.”

Kale and Tyra are now parents! (Credit: Instagram)

The six Power Couples replace the public Superfans from previous seasons, steering decisions and twists inside the villa that can shape the Islanders’ futures. Kale and Tyra concocted these curveballs from the comfort of their own home.

“We had access to a live feed of the villa the whole time they were filming,” Tyra explains. “It was the first thing we did when we woke up and the last thing we did before we shut our eyes at night.”

“It was really hard to get stuff done,” Kale, 28, agrees with a laugh. “I’d be about to leave the house and then something would kick off and I’d end up just staying around for another hour.”

So, how do the latest Islanders stack up against the couple’s own season?

“They’re hilarious, they’re crazy and they’ve got some serious balls,” Tyra says. “The boys especially were making interesting decisions!”

Love Island airs Monday to Thursday at 10am on 9Now and 8.40pm on Channel Nine.