Will Roo die on Home and Away? Here are the fan theories

Just as Home and Away fans remain emotionally distraught over Eden’s fate, there’s another favourite character with their life on the line.

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As the show ramps up towards its end of year finale, Roo Stewart – Alf’s beloved daughter – has gone missing on her way back from seeing her mum in Merimbula.

With Roo not arriving back home on the day she was scheduled, things aren’t looking good for the Stewart family – or Summer Bay’s already high death count.

Will Roo die on Home and Away?

So what do we know so far about Roo’s disappearance?

The creepy clues originally pointed to her being kidnapped, with someone mysterious texting Alf from Roo’s phone to cite car troubles – meaning no suspicions were initially raised.

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A mysterious person has texted Alf on Roo’s behalf. Credit: Seven

In Wednesday night’s episode, Alf finally realised something was definitely amiss when there was still no sign of Roo returning to Summer Bay, and no further texts. Plus, Justin helpfully pointed out he services Roo’s car twice a year and couldn’t imagine what would’ve gone wrong to delay her so much.

Alf reports Roo missing to local cop David and in tonight’s episode, the search will begin. But is she missing or dead?

Some fans think Roo may meet her grisly end, particularly after one show promo showed Roo’s burnt-out car being discovered.

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“I think they just want to terminate her role in Home and Away and that’s why they have put that role in action, as she has not been really in the show recently,” one person suggested on the show’s Instagram page.

“That glove holding the phone gave me chills! Whoever is doing this is has got me scared for Roo,” another person commented, with someone adding, “Alf won’t be able to handle another heartbreak!”

Who kidnapped Roo on Home and Away?

Will Roo be found alive? Credit: Seven

While we wait to see if Roo lives or dies, the person behind the kidnapping is not yet known – but fans of the show definitely have theories.

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“I reckon it has something to do with the father of the boy she had in foster care a while back,” one fan pondered, with another saying, “I’m thinking Roo’s half-brother Kieran, wasn’t he bit crazy?”

However, a lot of fans think 2026 villain Beau is behind the kidnapping, despite the fact that we last heard he was in jail after breaking the AVO Harper put in place before she fled town.

“I believe Beau comes back, that what I heard – he escaped from prison and on his way back he kidnapped Roo,” one fan said.

“I reckon that guy that stalked Harper is back and he’s now killed Roo, and will be going after Harper,” another theorised.

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One fan pointed out however, that if you Google ‘who kidnapped Roo on Home and Away’ the search engine is coming up with another theory, saying a stalker named Phil is behind the kidnapping.

But who is Phil?!

Something tells us we may not know until the final week.

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