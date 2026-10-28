‘Totally crazy’: The Block’s Lisa and Rosco welcome baby days before auction

The Block stars Lisa and Rosco have officially welcomed baby number two, and little Jude Ross certainly knew how to make an entrance!

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Their second son arrived on October 23, just over a week before auction day, after a two-hour labour.

Lisa gave birth while kneeling in a hospital shower cubicle, and Rosco walked in just four seconds later.

“It was totally crazy,” Lisa told New Idea.

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The Block‘s Lisa and Rosco’s baby joy

Jude was a week overdue, so Lisa had driven herself to hospital for a check-up. She had no idea he was about to make his debut!

“I’d had no signs of labour so thought I’d be booked in for an induction two days later, but as I got out of the car, I noticed this slight, tightening cramp. That was at 2.20pm,” she shared.

Their first son Lando, now two, took 24 hours to arrive, so Lisa assumed she had plenty of time. But little Jude had other plans! As Rosco got ready to leave, a midwife suggested Lisa hop in the shower.

“I was in shock – and denial – because I thought I still had time to get to the delivery suite – and get an epidural – but my midwife was like ‘there’s no time – this baby is coming now!'” Lisa explained.

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At 4.26pm, Lisa welcomed Jude in the shower, with just her two “amazing midwives” for support. Then Rosco arrived to the shock of his life.

“I walked in, and Lisa was kneeling on the ground holding Jude to her chest. I couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Lisa was wheeled to the maternity ward to cheers and applause from the waiting room.

“Everyone heard the whole thing because I was loud,” she said with a laugh.

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Despite the drama, Jude was in excellent health and the family took him home the next day. Big brother Lando is already smitten.

“He’s just been the most incredibly caring little guy who’s proud to show off his baby brother and is always patting him on the head,” Lisa said.

(Credit: Nine)

Jude’s first flight to The Block auction

Jude is already a seasoned travelled! He’s flown from the family’s home in Perth to Melbourne to join Lisa, Rosco and Lando for The Block auction, which takes place on Saturday October 31 and airs on Sunday November 1.

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“He’s taken his first flight at four days of age and will appear on TV aged one week,” Lisa said. “It’s a pretty wild start to his life!”

Whatever happens on auction day, the couple say they’ve already won. If they do come out on top, any profit will go towards finishing their dream home and farm on the outskirts of Perth.

“We’re on such a high right now,” Lisa added. “No matter what happens, we’re beyond happy.”

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