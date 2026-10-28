‘Alone’: Details emerge about ‘humiliated’ Keith Urban as Nicole shines post-divorce

Hollywood star Nicole Kidman gave the camera a sultry stare as she posed in a black Chanel bikini for Vogue Australia’s November edition.

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“I think I’m just more comfortable in my own skin right now. That’s my new thing …” the star admitted in an accompanying interview.

“Weird to get that at 59, but I’m glad to say I somehow got there.”

While the star candidly confessed in the same interview that she can “feel like s**t” at times, those who have seen Nicole step out publicly in the last few months can see she is shining bright a year on from her much publicised split from ex-husband Keith Urban.

And yet, sources say life for Keith, 59, has taken a more sombre turn since the couple – who share two children Sunday Rose, 18, and Faith Margaret, 15- divorced.

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A source told Daily Mail that Keith – who is focusing on making new music – has been spotted eating at restaurants he used to frequent with Nicole in Nashville, Tennessee, “but he goes and eats alone”.

“He wants people to talk about his music, not about Nicole or his divorce,” an insider told the outlet.

“He’s not regretful about his decision” to end the relationship, they added. “But he misses Nicole.”

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The source went on to say Keith was keen to be “booked and busy” right now, as it was a “good distraction” from his personal life.

Fans have noticed how Nicole Kidman has shone on recent public outings. (Credit: Getty)

Keith’s personal life has certainly generated headlines since his relationship with Nicole came to an end.

He was previously linked with country singer Karley Scott Collins, 26, who performed with him during his 2025 tour.

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Keith denied the relationship was romantic and also put to bed rumours that subsequently linked him with Jennifer Lopez, 57.

Another source told Daily Mail that Keith is single and not interested in a relationship at the moment, adding that the star was “humiliated by the media and what was put out there about him – who he was dating, who he was sleeping with, who he was living with”.

While the revelation that Keith misses his ex is new, there were certainly hints that Nicole was on his mind back in June – when days after reports emerged that Nicole was seeing a “high-profile entertainment exec”, Keith took to social media to give her a surprise shout-out.

Using his pet name for the star – “Nicole Mary” – Keith directly wished her a happy 59th birthday.

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It came as something of a surprise to fans, given reports that he had instigated their split, leaving Nicole devastated.

Insiders say Nicole has been on Keith Urban’s mind. (Credit: Getty)

A source at the time told Woman’s Day that Keith “couldn’t stop himself” making the post after hearing rumours that his ex had found a new man.

“Nicole has a completely different energy about her these days, she seems lighter and more carefree, it’s like she has her confidence back,” the insider said.

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“No doubt all the attention coming her way from men has helped. She says she wasn’t expecting them to be chasing her the way they have, she’d resigned herself to that part of her life being over, but that is simply not the case.”

Another source went so far as to claim Keith, if given a second chance with Nicole, would “go back in a flash”.

“He has deep regrets about pulling the plug on this marriage,” they previously told Woman’s Day.

“He foolishly did it hoping she would chase him. Instead, she just walked, and it’s been the biggest mistake of his life.”

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