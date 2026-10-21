Secret sign Sunday Rose has made ‘huge step’ after ‘painful whirlwind’

Nicole Kidman’s 18-year-old daughter Sunday Rose is all too conscious of her “nepo baby” label.

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“I’m very aware that I’m given opportunities that not everyone can have, and I’m truly grateful to be able to take advantage of them,” the rising model told Vogue in an interview to company her first ever cover for the fashion bible.

She added that when she’s at work she makes sure to “always give my best” and “treat everyone with respect”.

Indeed, the young star sees her immortalisation on the cover of Vogue Germany’s November 2026 edition as a real thrill.

“I have no words. Thank you for bringing me to Maine and letting me lay in the grass on the beach and work with the best crew ever,” Sunday shared in a gushing Instagram tribute. “What an incredibly magical experience, I could not be more grateful to be given this opportunity. To see those words above my head means everything to me like seriously I am in shock.”

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The star – who is Nicole’s eldest child with her ex-husband Keith Urban – called the Vogue covershoot “a dream come true” and described how she was “overwhelmed with gratitude”.

Now, sources tell Woman’s Day there was a secret signal contained within the magazine’s pages – one that appears to suggest a thawing of relations between Sunday and her father Keith, who split from Nicole in September 2025 after 19 years of marriage.

Sunday Rose is all too aware of her “nepo baby” label: (Credit: Instagram/sundayrose)

The wording on the Vogue cover refers to the model as Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban – a return to the moniker Sunday famously ditched from her Instagram handle in the months before her parents’ divorce, preferring instead to go simply by “Sunday Rose”.

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It’s a move one insider suggested could be seen as “a huge step forward and proof that she’s open to building bridges again with her dad”.

“Sunday’s loyalty is to her mum first and foremost, but that’s not to say she doesn’t still love and care about her dad very much,” the insider shares.

“It’s almost certain that she would have had some form of approval when it came to the wording of her name on the cover and how she wanted to be referred to.”

Indeed, Sunday previously made headlines for briefly unfollowing her father in the months after his and Nicole’s sensational split. It was a move that reportedly left Keith deeply “hurt”.

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“It goes without saying that Sunday and Faith were devastated when their parents decided to divorce, especially because it meant they stopped living together as a family,” a source explains to Woman’s Day.

“It was such a very difficult and painful whirlwind, which put everyone’s emotions through the wringer and called for pretty radical re-adjustment on all sides.

“But now the dust has settled, a full year has passed, and thankfully things look a lot more peaceful and positive in general.”

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The source explained how Sunday had been working hard on her career – a point proven by her “extraordinary week” at Paris Fashion Week earlier in October.

It’s been a source of much pride for both Nicole and Keith.

“Keith may not have seen as much of Sunday as he would have liked but that’s not stopped him from following her progress and staying in touch as often as possible – with Faith too, of course,” the insider says. “And to Nicole’s immense credit she’s always encouraged them to stay close to their dad, she never trash talked him or asked them to pick sides even when things were at their most raw.”

Sunday Rose with her parents Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban and sister Faith at the Olympic Games in 2024. (Credit: Getty)

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While only time will tell if the move to retain the Urban surname translates to a long-term reconciliation between father and daughter, the source tells Woman’s Day it’s “an extremely positive development”.

“People in Keith’s world are hoping it paves the way for him and Sunday to spend more time together moving forward,” the industry insider adds.

“She’s a determined, ambitious young lady and mature beyond her years, which really comes through in this interview as well as her demeanor in general.

“The fact Sunday is willing to use his name as well as Nicole’s is a clear indication that she’s embracing all aspects of her life and her past – and obviously Keith is a big part of that,” the source goes on.

“She’s building an exciting, independent future but by no means binning off her identity – including her attachment to her famous folks. And that’s a huge boost for everyone concerned, especially Keith.”

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