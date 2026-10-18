‘Very special’: Inside Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster’s secret New York wedding

Do we hear the sound of wedding bells already for Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster? Sources tell Woman’s Day exclusively that the couple are said to be getting “everything in place” for when Sutton’s divorce papers are finally signed, and are plotting a top secret New York wedding early next year.

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But unlike their colossal careers, their nuptials are set to be surprisingly understated.

“It’s going to be a very special private ceremony with just 20 close friends and family,” says the insider.

“This is something they’ve put off for months. Sutton had hoped for her divorce to be done by now, but things are moving forward again and she and Hugh can’t wait to be married.”

Blake and Ryan are among the rumoured guest list. (Credit: Getty)

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The insider says that the Wolverine star, 58, and his Broadway actress girlfriend, 51, were particularly taken with the intimate wedding of their pals Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup, who managed to surprise the world with a courthouse ceremony in 2023.

“Naomi’s wedding to Billy is exactly the sort of low-key ceremony Hugh and Sutton have in mind,” adds our source. “A weekday ceremony at City Hall or a midtown courthouse would be perfect.

“However, they would love to incorporate one showbiz element – a piano. They’d love to write and sing their vows.”

A-list guests

Of course, even a secret wedding needs a guest list – Hugh and Sutton are expected to add a sprinkling of A-list power, with the likes of Ryan Reynolds, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, Naomi and Billy all likely to score an invite.

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And Hugh wouldn’t forget his family, with his son, Oscar, 26, serving as best man while his daughter, Ava, 21, and Sutton’s daughter, Emily, nine, will be bridesmaids.

And while the ceremony may be pared back, the after-party is set to be decidedly more Broadway! “Sutton has her heart [set] on a theatre-ish afterparty with no more than 60 people at somewhere like Cafe Carlyle,” dishes the insider.

Billy and Naomi are among the couple’s famous friends. (Credit: Getty)

“They haven’t ruled out holding a small bash at the Winter Garden Theatre – where they starred in The Music Man together – and [having] Joe Allen, a theatre supper club, serve up burgers and martinis. And for the floral arrangements, Sutton wouldn’t look past Scotts Flowers.”

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Aussie honeymoon

There’s just one hitch in the happily-ever-after plans – locking in a date. Friends say the pair are hoping to be married by Valentine’s Day next year, although Sutton’s divorce will be the deciding factor.

“They’d love to do it around the Thanksgiving/Christmas period as it’s easy for family to travel, but until Sutton’s papers are signed, every date is a pencil mark,” adds the pal. “Hugh will be hoping his family from the UK and Australia can fly in, although their first pick for their honeymoon destination will, of course, be Australia. Hugh wants to go snorkelling with Sutton on the Barrier Reef.

“It’s a very exciting time for Hugh and Sutton and you can tell from their on-stage croons this relationship is long overdue for the next step

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