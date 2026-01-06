Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster enjoy loved up Costa Rica holiday as her divorce looms

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster enjoyed a loved up holiday in Costa Rica to ring in the new year.

The couple were spotted holding hands as they strolled down the beach and embracing as they watched the sunset from the water.

The holiday gave the new couple a much-needed break after their packed schedule over the past couple of months.

(Credit: Backgrid)

In December, 57-year-old Hugh was busy promoting his latest film, Song Sung Blue, a biopic about a down-on-their-luck Neil Diamond tribute band, which he stars in alongside Kate Hudson.

Sutton, 50, attended the New York premiere last month to support her new beau, later posting a slideshow of photos from the event on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Loved celebrating @thehughjackman and @songsungbluefilm at its NYC premiere!”

The couple were first romantically linked in 2024, after starring alongside each other in the Broadway musical The Music Man from 2021 until 2023.

They confirmed their relationship in January 2025, after they were snapped holding hands at a Santa Monica restaurant.

(Credit: Backgrid)

Their relationship came to light after the pair separated from their long-term spouses.

The Wolverine star split from Debora-Lee Furness, his wife of 27 years with whom he shares two children, in 2023.

The former couple originally released a statement saying the split was “amicable” before the 70-year-old Australian actress followed up with another statement claiming she had been “betrayed” by her former spouse.

“My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal,” she wrote at the time.

“It’s a profound wound that cuts deep, however I believe in a higher power and that God/the universe, whatever you relate to as your guidance, is always working FOR us.

“It can hurt, but in the long run, returning to yourself and living within your own integrity, values and boundaries is liberation and freedom.”

Meanwhile, Younger star Sutton split from her husband of 10 years, screenwriter Ted Griffin, in late 2024.

The former couple share an eight-year-old daughter named Emily who they adopted in 2017.

(Credit: Getty)

While their divorce is imminent, it’s yet to be finalised, with a source telling Yahoo Entertainment last year that it was a “dark cloud” hanging over Hugh and Sutton’s blossoming relationship.

“Hugh’s divorce is finally all settled but Sutton’s is still lingering. It’s a dark cloud over her, which of course affects Hugh and their time together,” the source told the publication.

“Sutton’s a sensitive person, and just because she’s fallen in love with Hugh and is excited about the life they’re building doesn’t mean there isn’t a lot of pain over her divorce. She spent so many important years with Ted and the ending of that is not easy.”

