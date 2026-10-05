‘Felt like he was there’: Brooke Warne’s touching tribute to Shane as she celebrates huge milestone

Shane Warne was there in spirit when his eldest daughter celebrated her engagement over the weekend.

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In July, Brooke Warne announced her engagement to her longterm partner Alex Heath, and on Saturday night, the couple celebrated the milestone in style surrounded by family and friends.

The 29-year-old spared no expense to celebrate the day but it was the touching tribute to her late father that left the biggest impression on the guests.

On the photo table at the event, Brooke had placed a photo of Shane and a candle, so people could take a moment to pay tribute to the late test cricketer.

According to insiders, the poignant detail made it feel as though Shane was in the room celebrating with them.

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Brooke changed into a comfier fit later in the night. Credit: Instagram.

“It was absolutely stunning — no expense was spared,” reveals our source.

“But the tribute to Shane was what really got everyone emotional. Brooke wanted to make sure her dad was part of the day in some way.

“Everyone in the room felt like he was there. There was no way Brooke was going to celebrate such a huge milestone without including him.”

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Brooke announced her engagement on Instagram in July by sharing photos from the moment Alex popped the question, alongside the caption “It was always us”.

One of the photos featured the couple standing under a rainbow, which Brooke’s mother Simone Callahan said was a message from Shane.

“Dad’s sign for you Brookie & Alex, he will be over the moon celebrating, enjoy this special moment,” she wrote in the comments.

Brooke was only 24 when her father passed away suddenly in 2022 while holidaying in Thailand.

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After her engagement, sources close to the couple told Woman’s Day the couple are planning to tie the knot in Greece sometime next year.

“Brooke wants the wedding to be elegant, relaxed and all about family and friends,” an insider spills.

“She wants everyone to feel like they’re on one big holiday.”

Simone believes Shane was looking down on Brooke and Alex during their big moment. Credit: Instagram.

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We also hear her brother Jackson will walk her down the aisle in what’s expected to be one of the most emotional moments of the day.

In a further nod to Brooke’s late dad, it’s expected that close family friends Ed Sheeran and Chris Martin will both attend and perform.

“Brooke would love Ed to play ‘Perfect’, one of Shane’s favourite songs, as she marries Alex, and for Chris to perform at the reception,” our source notes.

“Honouring Shane is incredibly important to her. There won’t be a dry eye in the house when his memory is acknowledged.”

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