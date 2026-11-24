Molly Meldrum‘s son, Morgan Scholes, has shared a tribute to his dad following the music legend’s death.

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Molly passed away on November 23, 2026, after a long battle with ill health.

Taking to Instagram, Morgan posted a series of throwback photos of the pair together, alongside a heartfelt message.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out with messages and condolences. It means more than I can say,” he began. “Rest in peace, Dad. I had the chance to say goodbye to you last night, and I’m so grateful for that time. I’m thankful for this last year, and thankful for the life we shared together.”

“Love you always.”

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Morgan Scholes’ rare glimpse into life with Molly Meldrum

Molly adopted and helped raise Morgan, the son of good friend and single mum Jan Pickett.

While Australians watched Molly’s career play out on TV for decades, little was known about his personal life. Morgan gave a rare glimpse when he chatted exclusively to Woman’s Day in 2016, when Channel Seven’s two-part series Molly premiered.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Dad,” he told us at the time. “I never thought something like this would ever happen for Dad but I’m glad it has. So much has happened in his life and he has wonderful stories to tell.”

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Morgan, then 30, had nothing but fond memories of his childhood, including school holidays at Molly’s Melbourne home.

“It was always exciting,” he said. “There was never a quiet period of the day, people were always walking through the door. In fact, most of the time Dad would just leave the front door open.”

(Credit: Instagram)

Morgan’s star-studded childhood

By the time he was a teenager, Morgan had already rubbed shoulders with the likes of Paul McCartney, Blondie and Lenny Kravitz. He also attended Michael Jackson‘s last Australian concert in Brisbane in 1996 with his dad.

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“That was the most starstruck I had ever been,” Morgan said.

He also recalled the moment he asked his dad about his sexuality as a child.

“I was on the couch opposite the kitchen and he was in there making a drink, and I just said, ‘Dad, are you gay?’ and time stopped for him,” he said. “I don’t think he realised how long he stared at me for. He walked straight into the cupboard door and he kind of fell over a bit and jumped back up and said, ‘Yes Morgan, I’m very happy with my life, I’m a very happy person. Of course I’m gay.”

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