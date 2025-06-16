Lenny Kravitz is touring Australia for the first time in 13 years

Lenny Kravitz is bringing his unique brand of rock to Australia this November.

The 61-year-old rocker will hit arenas and select outdoor venues throughout the country in November as part of his Blue Electric Light tour, his first Australian tour in over 13 years.

Speaking to news.com.au, Kravitz said he’s been hitting the gym to get into the “best shape of my life” for the tour.

“I’ve been doing this for years, and it’s a lifestyle, and a choice, and it’s a discipline. And it keeps me sharp,” he told news.com.au. “What’s more important is how it actually helps you with everything else, from the inside out, it’s not just a vain thing.”

Kravitz kicks off his tour, alongside his supporting act Australian rock band Jet, at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on November 18. He then heads to Newcastle Entertainment Centre on November 19, Brisbane Entertainment Centre on November 21 and Melbourne’s John Cain Arena on November 25.

On November 28, he’ll perform a special outdoor concert at the Mildura Sporting Precinct, the first big concert in the Victorian food bowl since Kings of Leon performed there in 2022, before closing out the tour at the Supercars bp Adelaide Grand Final on November 29.

The ‘Fly Away’ singer says the tour showcases his classic hits, which have topped the charts for decades, and introduces new material fans have been lapping up on the US and European legs of the tour.

“I’ve been to concerts with bands that I loved growing up and they might be introducing some new music and the feeling in the hall might be ‘ok, fine but get to the hits’ so I understand that,” he told news.com.au. “But (this tour) has been nothing like that, it’s been wonderful, and I take that and I’m full of gratitude.”

Tickets to Lenny Kravitz’s Australian tour will be available exclusively through Ticketek.

The Artist and Telstra pre-sales start at 9am AEST on 17 June 2025, and the Qantas Frequent Flyer, Foxtel Rewards, My NRMA Member, TEG Live, and My Ticketek pre-sales all start at 9am AEST on 19 June 2025.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10am AEST on 20 June 2025.

Kravitz has toured Australia twice before — once in 1994 and once in 2012.

The ‘It Ain’t Over Til It’s Over’ singer has been in the spotlight for most of his life. The son of NBC television news producer Sy Kravitz and actress Roxie Roker released his first album Let Love Rule in 1989.

In 1985, he met American actress Lisa Bonet backstage at a New Edition concert and the pair hit it off as friends immediately.

“We vibed immediately. Time stood still. Without a lot being said, there was magnetism. I’d never had an encounter like it before. We were from the same tribe,” Kravitz wrote in his 2020 memoir, Let Love Rule.

In 1987, they became romantically involved before tying the knot in Las Vegas that same year. A year later, they welcomed their daughter Zoë, who would later follow in her famous mother’s footsteps and become an actress.

Kravitz and Bonet separated in 1991, and formalised their divorce in 1993, but they remain close. “Zoë’s mom and I now are best friends. It’s interesting because that’s how the relationship started. It makes you feel really good when you can do that. When we’re all together now,” Kravitz told Oprah’s Master Class in 2013.

