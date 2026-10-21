‘Would’ve walked to New York’: Karl’s brutal snub from Australia’s ‘royal wedding’

There was one famous face missing when Andy Lee and Bec Harding tied the knot in New York over the weekend.

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Karl Stefanovic, who has interviewed Andy and his comedy partner Hamish Blake on the Today show many times over the years, did not get an invite to the star-studded wedding.

“Karl secretly would’ve walked to New York to attend that wedding – it was a class act from start to finish,” an industry insider spills.

“That would be the ultimate for Jasmine to be in that mix – but they’ve never been able to break into what is a very tight circle.”

Karl’s wedding snub ‘another hit’

Insiders tell Woman’s Day the snub is another hit for Karl who has long hoped to be included in the podcast hosts’ inner circle.

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“Karl has made no secret over the years – especially when he was Kingpin at the Today show – the top tier friend group he has longed to be included in was the Hamish and Andy tight-knit tribe,” they spill.

“To Karl, they’re Aussie entertainment royalty.”

While they’ve always had great chemistry on-screen it seems like that warm relationship hasn’t translated to real life.

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“They always had great mateship when they got together on-air through their Nine Network connections, usually to promote Hamish and or Andy’s latest projects, but off-air Karl couldn’t crack an invite into their very protected world,” our insider explains.

Karl’s secret investment wishes amid split with business partner

Sources close to the former Today host say he was also secretly hoping to get the opportunity to invest Andy’s New York pub Old Mates.

“Along with his good mate Hamish Blake, former Melbourne restaurateur Eddy Buchanan, and former AFL champion Nick Stone, it’s the not so silent investors that reportedly was where Karl was hoping he’d get a look in,” our source claims.

“They include Hugh Jackman, tennis legend Ash Barty, Aussie basketball champ Patty Mills, and surf superstar Mick Fanning.”

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Karl is no stranger to investing and Andy’s Aussie pub seems like the perfect fit for the self-proclaimed “Aussie battler”.

“Karl was initially confident his runs on the board through his Karl Stefanovic Holdings Pty Ltd – where he has had an interest in a number of investments, including stakes in Bali’s luxury club Mrs. Sippy – might’ve put him in prime position for a chance to invest in something like Andy’s Old Mates,” an insider spills.

“The real rub for Karl is if he could break into such an elite group and have the opportunity to invest… he knows from a commercial perspective it gives him so much more currency, especially on the global stage.

Karl has courted controversy all year. Credit: Instagram.

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A few years ago, Karl was one of the most beloved TV personalities in the country but he has spent most of the year courting controversy with his new independent podcast, The Karl Stefanovic Show – a gamble that might not be paying off commercially or socially.

“There’s also the fact Karl has not held back from interviewing some pretty polarising characters on his podcast which may or may not sit great with Andy and his current investors,” our insider dishes.

“It remains to be seen if now he’s solo with his podcast, can he in fact make it work – or is it looking more and more like he may have to look further afield at other TV or radio opportunities – because someone has to pay the bills.”

While his former Channel 9 mates were celebrating in New York, Karl was busy finalising his split from former business partner Keshnee Kemp.

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Karl has bought out Keshnee’s 45 per cent stake in the company the two founded together earlier this year, after they reportedly fell out over the direction of the podcast.

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