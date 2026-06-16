‘More harm than good’: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s whirlwind romance hits major roadblock

The whirlwind romance between Broadway powerhouses Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster may be hitting its first major roadblock, with sources close to the couple revealing Hugh’s relentless work ethic, fuelled by a costly divorce, is beginning to take a serious toll on their relationship.

Advertisement

Following Jackman’s high-profile split from Deborra-Lee Furness, the actor reportedly threw himself into overdrive to recoup financial losses. While Sutton was initially supportive of a plan to grind for two years before taking a six-month hiatus to tie the knot, insiders say the gruelling schedule is becoming “interminable” and Sutton has been left feeling isolated.

Instead of building a life together, Hugh and Sutton have become “passing ships,” with everyone in their inner circle worried that the separation is doing “more harm than good.”

‘Causing more harm than good’: Fears for Hugh and Sutton as work takes over

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster at premiere of The Death of Robin Hood. (Credit: Getty)

The pair recently fronted up at the premiere of Hugh’s new movie The Death Of Robin Hood, and while they put on a united front on the red carpet, Hugh was spotted alone at the after-party, raising speculation that things aren’t going so smoothly at home.

Advertisement

With Hugh’s calendar packed with back-to-back projects, sources tell Woman’s Day Hugh’s work-focused lifestyle is proving to be much more than Sutton bargained for.

“Hugh’s a workaholic and she’s starting to understand how lonely Deb must have felt at times,” the insider says. “Sutton’s finding it hard to be by Hugh’s side at so many events and he invites her to every single one. It’s not that she’s shy, but she’s busy with her own career and still has a young daughter to raise. Sadly the biggest casualty of all is Hugh and Sutton finding quality time together – they’re like passing ships sometimes.”

Hugh was later spotted sitting alone. (Credit: Getty)

While Sutton initially gave her full support to Hugh with the belief work would die down soon, the shift has ended up being particularly jarring for her, particularly if it means their future wedding plans could be put on hold.

Advertisement

“Hugh’s got a lot of ground to make since that rather expensive divorce so he’s thrown himself into work, initially with Sutton’s full blessings,” the insider continues. “The plan was to focus on their careers over the next two years and then take some serious time off, like six months or so, to tie the knot, but it’s becoming interminable and everyone’s worried it’s causing more harm than good.

Now, friends worry Sutton feels more like a single mother than a partnered woman, raising red flags about how long she can sustain this lifestyle without adequate support.

“It’s worth pointing out that not that long ago Sutton had an absolutely devoted husband at her beck and call. Now she feels like a single mum and her friends are worried how long she can last without that level of support,” the insider says.

“The problem is, Hugh can’t back down now, There’s just too much money and reputation at stake, but if Hugh loses Sutton because of it, he won’t be a happy A-list billionaire.”

Advertisement

Sutton struggling with ‘homewrecker’ label

The spotlight has been on the couple wherever they go. (Credit: Backgrid)

Recently Woman’s Day reported Sutton has been struggling with being labelled a homewrecker after she and Hugh publicly launched their romance.

The couple have been friends since 2008, but the romance rumours didn’t start until 2024 – after he’d separated from Deb and Sutton had filed for divorce from second husband, Ted Griffin. However, suspicions that there was a relationship overlap have never quite gone away, and insiders say the situation has become too much for Sutton.

“Sutton tries to ignore it, but some of the trolls and criticism online get the better of her,” a source told Woman’s Day. “She struggles with being branded a ‘homewrecker’, so does Hugh, but this is a whole new world for Sutton. She’s never been ‘hated’ like this.”

Advertisement

The source said Sutton was ‘naive’ about the fallout of the Hugh and Deb divorce.

“She loves Hugh, but she was totally naive about what came with that,” the source added. “She worries she could be stuck with this reputation forever, regardless of whether or not she becomes Mrs Jackman.”

Related