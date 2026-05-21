EXCLUSIVE: Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster’s surprise New York exit – and the real reason behind it

Brand new photos show Hugh Jackman and girlfriend Sutton Foster loading luggage into an SUV outside their New York City residence – and insiders say the couple have had enough of the drama surrounding his bitter split from ex-wife Deborra-lee Furness.

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Sources say Hugh has grown increasingly frustrated over the feeling that friends and colleagues in Hollywood are quietly taking sides – and he believes Deb’s camp is at the root of it.

(Credit: Backgrid) (Credit: Backgrid)

Things reportedly came to a head when Nicole Kidman blanked the couple at the Met Gala, a snub Hugh is putting down to his ex’s influence.

“Hugh’s becoming increasingly angry that more and more people in Hollywood are quietly turning against him,” an insider reveals to Woman’s Day. “He thinks Deb is behind it and says there’s been a steady drip of poison from her camp. It’s not just Nicole – he’s now convinced Naomi Watts and Russell Crowe are ditching him for Deb too.”

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What’s said to be upsetting him most is the effect it’s having on Sutton.

“He’s very protective of her and says it’s incredibly unfair that she’s being frozen out by people who used to happily socialise with her,” the source says. “He’s asking Deb not to stir the pot. He says this has spiralled way beyond a normal breakup. He’s no longer prepared to sit back and take it.”

(Credit: Getty)

Adding to the tension is a bitter dispute over a luxury West Village apartment the former couple are struggling to sell. The property has been listed since 2022, originally priced at AU$57.5 million before being cut to $41.5 million – and it still isn’t shifting.

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“Selling this place was supposed to be straightforward but it’s turned into a nightmare,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “They’ve already slashed the price, which took a huge amount of back and forth because they couldn’t agree. There’s a lot of finger-pointing over who’s responsible for the mess they’re in now. When they finalised the divorce it seemed like they were ready to move on – but things are getting heated again. If they can’t find a way to agree on what to do next, lawyers could yet end up getting involved. Every day that goes by without a sale, they’re losing money.”

For Hugh, getting it sold represents far more than a financial fix. Sources say Sutton won’t commit to a wedding date until he’s completely free of his past.

“For Hugh it’s the final hurdle in getting serious with Sutton,” a source says. “He knows Sutton’s holding out on setting a wedding date until he’s fully free. Deb has made her life hell and she wants him as far removed from her as possible. It’s a deal breaker for her.”

(Credit: Getty)

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With friendships fracturing and the property saga showing no sign of resolution, those packed bags suggest Hugh and Sutton are more than ready to put some distance between themselves and the drama.

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