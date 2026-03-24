SHOCKING NEWS: Hugh Jackman calls off the wedding!

Sutton Foster has put a halt to wedding dress shopping, as Hugh Jackman puts the brakes on their impending nuptials – a well-placed insider reveals.

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As the Wolverine star, 57, gears up to marry Sutton, not everyone in his inner circle is on board, with his children, 25-year-old Oscar and 20-year-old Ava, said to be struggling with their father’s next chapter, as they remain steadfastly loyal to their mum, Deborra-lee Furness.

Adding to tensions, Hugh is so keen to marry his Younger actress girlfriend that he’s reportedly refused to draw up a pre-nup agreement – news that has made his ex-wife, 70, see red.

Deb reportedly got wind of his plans to risk his $170 million fortune – and their two children’s inheritance – and in no uncertain terms let him know exactly what she thought. Now, Hugh’s having serious doubts about whether walking down the aisle so soon is the right thing to do and is considering temporarily calling off his wedding to Sutton, 50.

Sutton has paused dress shopping. (Image: Supplied)

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WEDDING ON PAUSE

“Deb is right to call this out,” a source tells Woman’s Day. “It’s her job to be worried about the kids’ futures and calling him out on it worked. Hugh’s now put the skids on all talk with Sutton about weddings.

“Sutton’s naturally disappointed but on the same page with Hugh in that he needs to make sure everything’s right with his family before taking this big step.”

Hugh and Deb split in September 2023 amid rumours of his infidelity, and since then they’ve been working hard to reach a point where they can speak cordially to one another – but this drama over the pre-nup and impending wedding has set them back even further.

“Deb can’t believe that Hugh is so insensitive that he needs to marry Sutton less than three years after he split from her after nearly 30 years of marriage. She doesn’t understand the rush, and thinks\ it’s yet another sign that she really doesn’t know the man she once married,” adds the source.

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Deb is also said to be on edge, as what would have been her 30th wedding anniversary with Hugh approaches. Deb wed Hugh on April 11, 1996.

“It’s understandable that Deb is feeling sad about what might’ve been and Hugh parading his new love around town doesn’t exactly make things any easier for her.”

The protective mum has been spending quality time with their daughter Ava in the run up to the anniversary but Hugh’s struggling to connect with his kids.

“Hugh’s not sleeping, he’s worrying over Deb’s fears, but it’s clear he needs to give her and the kids more time to get used to the idea of him and Sutton getting married.

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“He was so excited about the thought of walking down the aisle that he hadn’t given proper thought to everyone else’s feelings.”

The kids don’t want to go if it will upset Deb. (Image: Getty)

SHOCK PROPOSAL

Hugh and Sutton are said to have gotten engaged on a new year’s holiday to Costa Rica, with the Broadway star romantically proposing at their villa. It’s news that came as a shock to Ava, Oscar and Deb.

“The kids want to see their dad happy but they struggle with balancing his happiness and their mum’s feelings. They’ve met Sutton a few times but they haven’t spent any considerable time with her since she and Hugh started dating.

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“Deb is an incredibly devoted mum and it’s no surprise that the kids have been supporting her since the split, but as much as she struggles with the idea of Hugh marrying again, she doesn’t want her children to have a rift with their father. As far as she’s concerned it’s nothing to have a pre-nup in place to protect everyone, Hugh needs to do what’s right.”

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