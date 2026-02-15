Deborra-lee Furness ‘loses her mind’ as Hugh Jackman ditches the prenup!

It was only a matter of time before Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Furness’ truce ended.

And according to sources close to the former couple, Hugh’s reluctance to protect their children by signing a prenuptial agreement with wife-to-be Sutton Foster is the reason.

Despite his $170 million fortune potentially being at risk if things were to turn sour, sources reveal the actor “won’t even entertain the idea of a prenup”.

Deb, who split from the Song Sung Blue star in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage, is said to be “losing her mind over it”.

Deborra-lee Furness is said to be reeling over ex-husband Hugh Jackman’s refusal to sign a prenup with bride-to-be Sutton Foster. (Credit: Getty Images)

“Hugh shuts it down immediately,” a source tells Globe, adding that he “finds it offensive” when people bring it up.

“After what Deb just went through with that divorce, for him to even consider a second marriage without a prenup is absolute madness,” an insider reveals.

“She’s deeply worried for [their kids] Oscar and Ava’s future.”

Inheritance at risk

It’s understandable that Deb and Hugh – who are parents to 25-year-old Oscar and 20-year-old Ava – wouldn’t want to intentionally short-change their children.

Deb knows Hugh, 57, would “never purposely put their inheritance at risk”. But she’s only too aware that “he will if things go sour” between him and Broadway star Sutton, 50.

“What’s worse is she knows Hugh and Sutton want to start a family together, which complicates things even more for Ava and Oscar,” notes the insider.

After going public with their romance in January 2025, rumours are rife that Hugh plans to marry Sutton following a Costa Rican engagement. (Credit: Getty Images)

Deb filed for divorce from Hugh in May 2025, after they shocked the world with the announcement that they had separated in 2023.

In June 2025, the former couple’s divorce was finalised.

Ready to re-marry

Having gone public with their relationship in January 2025, rumours abound that Hugh and Sutton are ready to tie the knot.

The couple enjoyed a romantic Costa Rican getaway over the new year. Indeed, it’s widely speculated that Hugh took the opportunity to get down on bended knee while there.

However, with Sutton’s own divorce from husband of 10 years Ted Griffin still not finalised, they still have one final hurdle to overcome before they can marry.

