‘Less daunting’: Why Danika Mason is not returning to Today after huge shake-up

This week Danika Mason announced she won’t be returning to Today after she finishes mat leave.

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The 35-year-old, who is married to NRL player Liam Knight, told the audience she had to make a “tough decision” about what she’s going to do when she returns from maternity leave next year.

“Obviously juggling all my NRL commitments, the Today show and a new baby as well, something had to give. So I have made the pretty tough decision. So, when I return next year, I won’t be coming back to the show,” she explained.

Now, industry insiders tell Woman’s Day the mum-to-be is taking the opportunity to focus on what really matters to her.

Danika is expecting her first child. Credit: Instagram.

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“Becoming a mum is a huge milestone, and she’s experiencing a real mix of excitement and nerves,” they say.

“She is finding that the things that once felt overwhelming suddenly seem less important. It’s a fresh start, and one she is approaching on her own terms, with a greater sense of perspective about what she wants her future to look like.”

The sports presenter isn’t the only Today show member who is about to go on mat leave.

New permanent co-host Sylvia Jeffreys and her husband Peter Stefanovic are expecting their third child – a girl – very soon.

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“Having Sylvia alongside her has made the experience feel that little bit less daunting,” our source spills.

“As a fellow working mum who understands the demands of balancing a high-profile career with family life, Sylvia has been a valuable sounding board. Sharing this milestone together has given them plenty to talk about, from preparing for sleepless nights to navigating the transition back to work.

“This is a wonderful new chapter for Danika, and having colleagues like Sylvia who understand what she’s going through makes the transition feel a little less overwhelming.”

Danika is married to NRL player Liam Knight. Credit: Instagram.

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Announcing the news live on air, Danika said she has “absolutely loved my time with everyone”.

“We have had the best audience and we have the best team,” she said. “And it has been an absolute just such a fun two years, and everyone who is in here in the morning, all our floor crew, you guys are just amazing and I’ve had the best time.”

While she’s stepping away from Today for now, the mum-to-be has not ruled out a possible return to the Channel 9 breakfast show at some point in the future.

“You never know what can happen in the future, so for now we’re so excited about this next chapter, but something had to give,” she explained.

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