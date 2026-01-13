Hugh Jackman proposes in Costa Rica: all the amazing pictures!

The holiday season is well and truly over for most of us but not so for smitten lovebirds Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster, who looked more in love than ever as they shared a special trip to Central America’s Costa Rica.



Friends of the couple say Hugh, 57, planned the romantic trip with one thing in mind – a tropical proposal!



“Hugh’s been planning his marriage proposal for months ahead of their secret new year getaway to Central America and he couldn’t think of anywhere more romantic than the rugged beauty of Costa Rica,” an insider spills to Woman’s Day.

She said yes! Insiders have told Woman’s Day that Hugh Jackman proposed in Costa Rica. (Image: Backgrid)



“It’s been Hugh’s secret bolthole for years and where he’d go to reboot from the pressures of his crazy life and failing marriage. He always feels renewed and energised after visiting there so it was the perfect spot to embark on the next phase of his life with Sutton by his side. He’s ecstatic she said yes.”



Whisking his bride-to-be, 50, away to his special place was all part of Hugh’s romantic plan and the pair looked relaxed and happy as they enjoyed sunset swims in the ocean, holding hands and stopping to sweetly embrace one another in the warm waters.



“He and Sutton stayed at a private villa in the Cobano district of the Puntarenas province, where he dropped down on one knee after a romantic poolside dinner and proposed. He did present her with a humdinger of a solitaire but she’s keeping it secret for now and basking in the glow of their love,” adds the source.

Secret plan: Hugh dropped to one knee while the couple were staying at their private villa in the Cobano district of the Puntarenas province. (Image: Backgrid)



“They have kids and exes to get on board before alerting the world’s paparazzi to their upcoming wedding. It’s hard enough keeping these things private and Hugh’s especially sensitive to Sutton’s nerves about permanently entering the A-list.”



Just last month, Woman’s Day heard whispers the couple have cleared their schedules for the next couple of months after Hugh wrapped his promotional tour for his Neil Diamond tribute band movie Song Sung Blue with Kate Hudson, and now it seems it could all be part of his master plan to marry Sutton!

Wedding planning: The pair have cleared their diaries for the next few months and hope to marry during the US spring/summer. (Image: Backgrid)



Friends say the two are planning “a small intimate wedding in New York” with all their theatre pals in the US late spring/early summer, pending Sutton’s divorce from Ted Griffin being finalised.

Hugh’s “absolutely ecstatic” and the couple have already started shopping around Bedford for a family home.



“Hugh’s over the moon,” says a pal. “He’s told his team to keep a BIG window open for him and Sutton to tie the knot and have a ‘honeymoon tour’ of Europe, where they can see his mum. They’re hoping to be happily married by the end of the year after the most stealthy celebrity wedding ever.”

