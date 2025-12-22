Deborrah-lee Furness bans Hugh Jackman from marrying Sutton Foster in Australia!

They wagered a fragile truce a few months ago, but reports that Hugh Jackman is set to bring girlfriend Sutton Foster Down Under for Christmas, look set to undo all his good work with ex wife Deborra-lee Furness.

Advertisement

Adding to Deb’s growing hurt are rumours that Hugh, 57, and Sutton, 50, are secretly engaged and are planning to use this trip to Australia to scout for potential wedding venues!

It’s rumoured that Hugh and Sutton are secretly engaged. (Credit: Getty)

“Hugh and Sutton are so over the top in love, they practically glow when they’re together. It’s an open secret among Hugh’s friends that they’re already engaged, he’s just too excited to keep that to himself,” a source says of the couple who have been celebrating their romance with a series of red carpet appearances.

“It’s not something they can announce publicly until she’s officially divorced [from husband Ted Griffin] but they are gearing up to that.

Advertisement

“Hugh says he and Sutton have overcome so much together that when he’s finally able to marry her, he’s going to make it a celebration that everyone will remember. It’s got to be very hard for their respective exes to see them barrelling ahead at this rate, but Hugh doesn’t seem to care.”

Hugh and Deborra-Lee have made moves to mend their relationship in recent months. (Credit: Shutterstock)

DEB’S DESPAIR

According to friends of Deb, 70, she’s furious that Hugh is flaunting “the Hugh and Sutton snog show” all over New York and now she’s “damned if they get to do it in Australia too”.

“Deb has made it very clear that if Hugh and Sutton go through with this wedding, it had better not happen in Australia. The whole thing has already been shoved in her face enough, having it happen on her home turf is something she’s simply not willing to tolerate,” the source tells.

Advertisement

“If Hugh disregards this boundary and goes ahead and has the wedding in Australia, she will blow her lid. Any chance for an easy breezy post-divorce relationship would go out the door. She’s accepted she can’t stop him from marrying Sutton and she’s actually willing to get past it, in a way, but only if Hugh has respect for her and her boundaries. She wants his relationship with Sutton kept at a distance. The thought of him throwing an Aussie ceremony – in the same country where they had their wedding all those years ago – sickens her.”

Hugh and Deb were married for almost 30 years. (Credit: Instagram)

Earlier this year, the former couple had a series of meet-ups and were thought to be moving into a more amicable space, two years after their split and seven months after Deb revealed in a statement how deeply she was wounded by the breakdown of their nearly 30-year marriage, writing, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal.”

“Deb and Hugh were speaking again and working towards an understanding but now she feels hurt and betrayed all over again,” says the source.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.