The heartwarming true story behind Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson’s new movie, Song Sung Blue

Song Sung Blue may star Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, but the heart of the film comes from a very real love story.

Advertisement

The upcoming musical drama is inspired by a real-life couple who found connection and purpose through their Neil Diamond tribute act, Lightning & Thunder.

Here’s everything to know about Song Sung Blue!

(Credit: Instagram)

WHO ARE MIKE AND CLAIRE SARDINA?

Song Sung Blue is based on a true story about Mike and Claire Sardina – a married couple from Milwaukee who bonded over music and performance.

Advertisement

Together, they became known as Lightning & Thunder, a Neil Diamond tribute duo that began as a shared hobby and slowly grew into something much bigger.

Audiences connected with their sincerity, chemistry and joy on stage because they weren’t chasing fame, just doing what they loved.

WHAT IS SONG SUNG BLUE ABOUT?

Song Sung Blue follows two people who thought their biggest dreams were behind them.

Hugh Jackman plays Mike Sardina, a divorced Vietnam veteran who has reached twenty years of sobriety in the late 1980s. At a moment when his life finally feels stable, he meets Claire Stengl, played by Kate Hudson.

Advertisement

Their relationship grows through music, performance and mutual support, helping both of them rediscover purpose and confidence.

(Credit: Getty)

HUGH JACKMAN AND KATE HUDSON’S ON-SCREEN CHEMISTRY

A big part of the film’s appeal is the natural connection between Hugh and Kate.

Kate has spoken about how important real chemistry was to telling the story honestly, explaining that it’s impossible to fake that kind of bond.

Advertisement

Playing Claire also helped Kate Hudson reconnect with her own love of music.

Although she had spent years recording privately, she had been hesitant to release her work publicly. That changed after Song Sung Blue, and in 2024 she released her debut album, Glorious.

Her performance in the film has already received positive recognition, including a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

SONG SUNG BLUE CAST

Alongside Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, the film features a strong supporting cast, including:

Advertisement

Michael Imperioli

Ella Anderson

Mustafa Shakir

Fisher Stevens

Jim Belushi

WHERE TO WATCH SONG SUNG BLUE IN AUSTRALIA

Song Sung Blue will be released in cinemas on Boxing Day in Australia.

Sadly, a streaming release date and platform has not yet been announced. Check back for more updates!

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.