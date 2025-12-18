Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Entertainment Movies

The heartwarming true story behind Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson’s new movie, Song Sung Blue

The real-life love that inspired the film…
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer
Loading the player...

Song Sung Blue may star Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, but the heart of the film comes from a very real love story.

Advertisement

The upcoming musical drama is inspired by a real-life couple who found connection and purpose through their Neil Diamond tribute act, Lightning & Thunder. 

Here’s everything to know about Song Sung Blue!

(Credit: Instagram)

WHO ARE MIKE AND CLAIRE SARDINA?

Song Sung Blue is based on a true story about Mike and Claire Sardina – a married couple from Milwaukee who bonded over music and performance.

Advertisement

Together, they became known as Lightning & Thunder, a Neil Diamond tribute duo that began as a shared hobby and slowly grew into something much bigger. 

Audiences connected with their sincerity, chemistry and joy on stage because they weren’t chasing fame, just doing what they loved.

WHAT IS SONG SUNG BLUE ABOUT?

Song Sung Blue follows two people who thought their biggest dreams were behind them.

Hugh Jackman plays Mike Sardina, a divorced Vietnam veteran who has reached twenty years of sobriety in the late 1980s. At a moment when his life finally feels stable, he meets Claire Stengl, played by Kate Hudson.

Advertisement

Their relationship grows through music, performance and mutual support, helping both of them rediscover purpose and confidence. 

(Credit: Getty)

HUGH JACKMAN AND KATE HUDSON’S ON-SCREEN CHEMISTRY

A big part of the film’s appeal is the natural connection between Hugh and Kate.

Kate has spoken about how important real chemistry was to telling the story honestly, explaining that it’s impossible to fake that kind of bond. 

Advertisement

Playing Claire also helped Kate Hudson reconnect with her own love of music.

Although she had spent years recording privately, she had been hesitant to release her work publicly. That changed after Song Sung Blue, and in 2024 she released her debut album, Glorious.

Her performance in the film has already received positive recognition, including a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy.

SONG SUNG BLUE CAST

Alongside Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, the film features a strong supporting cast, including:

Advertisement
  • Michael Imperioli
  • Ella Anderson
  • Mustafa Shakir
  • Fisher Stevens
  • Jim Belushi

WHERE TO WATCH SONG SUNG BLUE IN AUSTRALIA

Song Sung Blue will be released in cinemas on Boxing Day in Australia. 

Sadly, a streaming release date and platform has not yet been announced. Check back for more updates!

Advertisement
Profile picture of Charlotte Knoke
Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Woman’s Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, must-read books, shopping content and news about both the British and international royal families.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement