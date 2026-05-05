Secrets from the set of The Devil Wears Prada 2!

Alright everyone, gird your loins! Two decades later, The Devil Wears Prada crew – Anne Hathaway, Stanley Tucci, Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt – are back on our screens in the long-awaited sequel, proving fashion, fun and friendship never go out of style!

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Now we’re sharing all the behind-the-scenes tea…

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ANNE HATHAWAY INSISTED ON A SIZE-INCLUSIVE SEQUEL

Anne wanted to make a movie that represented everyone.

“She made a beeline to the producers about it, securing promises that the models in the show that we were putting together for our film would not be so skeletal! She’s a stand-up girl,” Meryl says of her co-star, who has clarified, “Nobody lost their jobs, in fact, it created more jobs… Isn’t it better when you see so many different types of bodies up there like that?”

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MERYL STREEP GOT THE CHOP!

She may be the title character, but Meryl’s revealed many of her scenes ended up edited out!

“I didn’t have any improvements to make on this script. This script came to me fully formed and wonderful. Of course, I was cut out of quite a bit of it… Oh yes. But I’m sure they will be on the DVD, if we even have the DVDs any more.”

(Credit: Alamy)

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THE ACTORS ACTUALLY CRASHED FASHION WEEK

Meryl and Stanley, in character as Miranda and Nigel, sat front row at Dolce & Gabbana’s spring/summer 26 show during Milan Fashion Week in September 2025.

“It’s really not easy to do something like that, live, in real-time,” says designer Molly Rogers. “That is really a tall order. I think if we had been able to, we would’ve gone to more shows. In the first movie, we just created them, and did that all on a sound stage.”

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STANLEY’S CO-STAR PLAYED MATCHMAKER!

After Stanley lost his first wife Kathryn to breast cancer in 2009, Emily introduced Stanley to her elder sister Felicity at her wedding to John Krasinski in 2010.

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Two years later, Stanley and Felicity were married themselves and now share two children. Stanley has revealed he has a precious, but “so odd” 2006 photo of late wife Kate meeting future wife Felicity at the premiere of the original The Devil Wears Prada.

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THEY RAIDED FASHION ARCHIVES!

Costume designer Molly Rogers, who worked on the original film under Patricia Field, and also styled And Just Like That, says designers were “hesitant” to contribute to the first movie. But they had carte blanche 20 years later.

“This time around, everyone’s so excited,” she says. “We went into the Jean Paul Gaultier archive – that was really fun – to look and see what would work. And we went to the Dior archive.”

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LONG DAYS ENDED WITH MARTINI PARTIES

Stanley would shake up a martini for cast and crew after particularly strenuous days on set.

“You’ve never seen a makeup trailer so happy to have Stanley Tucci on it because you will get a martini at some point,” says Emily. “We had a few with Meryl. She was more method-y on the first one.”

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