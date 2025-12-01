Are Meryl Streep and Martin Short getting married?

They’ve kept fans guessing as to their relationship status, but insiders say Meryl Streep and Martin Short are well on the way to walking down the aisle – and Tom Hanks wants to officiate!

“It’s become a bit of a joke among their friends as to when they might get married, to the point that the truth will surprise them,” says an insider.

“Meryl [76] and Martin [75] are already secretly engaged. They agreed that if they’re still going strong by winter, they’ll give marriage another try, and boy does their marriage look fun. They’re inseparable – all their kids want this.”

“It’s rare to find romance like this so late in life and everyone’s thrilled to see them so happy together. Marriage is always for the couple, but everyone wants to celebrate this particular pair.”

The acting icons and Only Murders In The Building stars have been dating for almost two years, after their longtime friendship blossomed into something more special.

Their Only Murders co-star Selena Gomez even caught Martin texting Meryl during the Emmys in September.

The A-list bridal party looks good to us! (Image: Getty)

“I think a friendship always grows if you work with someone and love that person,” Martin said of Meryl in August, during a sit-down with Selena and Steve Martin.

The source adds, “They are planning a somewhat larger than normal celebration for New Year’s Eve in New York but they’re not fooling any of their friends, who know the party’s a decoy for a surprise wedding. They want to exchange vows at midnight.”

“Tom [69] and Rita [Wilson] are going of course, Steve will likely be best man with [Meryl’s daughter] Mamie as chief bridesmaid, and they’ll be hoping to have Selena’s husband Benny [Blanco] play while she walks down the aisle.

“Other friends hoping to attend include Emily Blunt and John [Krasinski], Steve Carell, Oprah and even Beyonce!”

