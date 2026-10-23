EXCLUSIVE: ‘Appalled’: Meghan Markle reacts to estranged father’s shock illegal explicit image allegations

Meghan Markle has been rocked by disturbing allegations being made against her estranged father, sources reveal.

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Thomas Markle Snr. is reportedly being investigated after his son, Thomas Markle Jr. , allegedly discovered “hundreds, if not thousands” of child sexual abuse images and videos stored on electronic devices and computer hard drives at his father’s former home in Cebu City in the Philippines, The Sun reports.

“When I found this material I was horrified and I had no option but to report my dad,” the 60-year-old claimed to the publication.

Meghan has been left “shocked” at the allegations being made against her estranged father Thomas Markle Snr. (Credit: Getty)

Adding that what he saw made him “sick to the stomach”, Thomas Jr, who is Meghan’s half-brother, alleges he “knew right away” the material was “highly illegal” and notified authorities immediately.

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“I felt betrayed, angry and disgusted,” he said. “I have supported, cared for him and helped him for years – but that stops now. I won’t speak to my father ever again unless I’m called to give evidence against him.”

Thomas Markle Sr. has yet to respond to the allegations and has not been arrested or charged.

Sources tell Woman’s Day that Meghan, 45, who has reportedly not seen nor spoken to her father in eight years, is “aware of the allegations” and is said to be “shocked and appalled” by the claims.

“Obviously the legal process needs to play out, but the fact the claims have already gone viral and become this huge talking point all over the world has got to be extremely upsetting in itself.

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Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle Snr. has yet to made a comment about the claims, however his daughter Samantha has slammed them, calling them “false”. (Credit: BACKGRID)

“Despite all their differences he’s still her flesh and blood, after all. So the very idea that he could be accused of something like this will be utterly horrific for her to wrap her head around,” they add.

“She’ll obviously need some time to process these claims and it remains to be seen if she’ll say something publicly in the coming days. But it’s doubtless causing her a lot of anguish and stress – how could it not?”

While The Sun reports Philippine authorities have since launched an investigation, with a specialist task force preparing to seize the supposed materials for forensic examination, Thomas Jr’s sister, Samantha Markle, has slammed the allegations, claiming to the Daily Mail that her brother “first came out with these lies a few weeks ago when the cash from my dad was cut off.”

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“He has used dad as a cash cow for years and once the money stopped he made up the most outrageous lies he could to try and make money from the media,” the 61-year-old added.

Thomas Markle Jr. alleges he found a stash of child sex abuse material at his father’s former home in the Philippines. (Credit: Getty)

“There is no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever and my brother is disgusting for making them up. He wants to destroy our dad. Shame on him.”

Thomas Markle Snr. has yet to respond to Samantha’s comments.

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The insider tells Woman’s Day that Meghan is yet to speak with Thomas Jr about the allegations having “cut him off many, many years ago.”

“She has absolutely no time for him. He’s been selling stories and saying the most hurtful, horrible things about her and Harry on social media, trying to get a rise of out her for so long now,” they add.

Thomas Jr most notably appeared on Big Brother VIP Australia back in 2021 where he famously penned a letter to Meghan, apologising for writing a now infamous note to Prince Harry before their wedding that warned him against making “the biggest mistake in Royal Wedding history.”

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