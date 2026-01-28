“The wait will soon be over”: Dirty Dancing sequel announced with Jennifer Grey to reprise her iconic role

Fans of Dirty Dancing have something new to look forward to: a sequel to the iconic 1987 film is officially in the works.

Jennifer Grey is set to reprise her role as Frances “Baby” Houseman, marking a return to the story decades after that life-changing summer at Kellerman’s.

With a high-profile creative team behind it and Jennifer closely involved, the project aims to honor the original while moving the story forward.

Here’s what we know so far!

(Credit: Getty)

IS THERE A SEQUEL TO DIRTY DANCING?

Yes! Lionsgate has confirmed that a new installment of Dirty Dancing is in development, with production expected to begin this year.

The film will be produced by Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson, best known for The Hunger Games franchise, alongside Jennifer Grey, who will also serve as an executive producer.

According to Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair Adam Fogelson, the goal is to reintroduce the film’s signature music, emotion, and storytelling to both longtime fans and new audiences.

Jennifer has spoken for years about revisiting the character of Baby, noting that it took time to assemble a creative team she felt could thoughtfully build on the original film’s legacy.

DIRTY DANCING SEQUEL CAST

Jennifer Grey is currently the only confirmed cast member, returning as Frances “Baby” Houseman.

The actress has previously made it clear that the sequel will not attempt to recreate the romance or chemistry she shared with Patrick Swayze, who died in 2009.

Instead, the film is expected to explore Baby’s life years later, offering a new perspective rather than a direct retread of the original story.

Additional casting details have not yet been announced.

(Credit: Getty)

Sadly, a release date has not yet been announced.

However, Lionsgate has confirmed that the sequel is being developed as a theatrical release, with production expected to begin this year.

WHERE TO WATCH DIRTY DANCING IN AUSTRALIA

The original Dirty Dancing movie is currently available to stream on multiple platforms in Australia, including Stan and 7plus.

It’s also available to rent or buy on Apple TV, and Prime Video.

As more details about the sequel emerge, fans will get a clearer picture of how the next chapter of Baby’s story will unfold…

