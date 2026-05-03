Mortal Kombat II: Karl Urban leads epic fight for Earth

Who’s ready to rumble? The fate of the world is at stake as warriors – led by The Boys star Karl Urban – duke it out in action movie Mortal Kombat II.

As the title implies, this bash ‘em up flick, the latest in the video game franchise, is a sequel to 2021’s Mortal Kombat. That movie saw an MMA fighter called Cole Young (Lewis Tan) suddenly zapped into a video game.

Karl Urban plays Johnny Cage in Mortal Kombat II. (Credit: Warner Bros)

There, he was joined by a collection of characters familiar to those who love the video game, including Kano (played by Australia’s Josh Lawson), Sonya Blade (former Packed to the Rafters star Jessica McNamee) and Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim).

What is Mortal Kombat II about?

Tati Gabrielle stars as the character Jade in Mortal Kombat II. (Credit: Warner Bros)

The time around, the action of focused on a Mortal Kombat tournament, as the champions of Erathrealm must do battle with each other. All the while, they must repel Outworld overlord Shao Kahn (Martyn Ford), who threatens to invade and take over our planet. Well, that would be terrible.

One of the key defenders of Earth will be Johnny Cage, a popular character for fans of the franchise, who is played by The Boys and The Lord of The Rings star, Karl Urban.

Hiroyuki Sanada is the character Scorpion. (Credit: Warner Bros)

In the movie, Johnny is a washed-up Hollywood star, looking for a career revival, who reluctantly winds up in the tournament.

“It’s showtime,” a sunglass-clad Johnny says in the trailer. So Hollywood.

What does Karl say about Mortal Kombat II?

Karl Urban’s character Johnny Cage (centre) is a Hollywood actor. (Credit: Warner Bros)

Speaking exclusively to TV WEEK about his role in the big action movie, Karl is thrilled for fans to finally see what promises to be a “fun ride”.

“I’m super excited for Mortal Kombat and for fans to see this movie,” Karl, 53, says. “It fires on all cylinders.

“You don’t have to have seen the first movie to go along and enjoy this movie. It’s giving the audience the Mortal Kombat tournament the way it’s never been seen and the way it should be seen.”

With the movie shot in and around the Gold Coast, we can’t wait to see whether any recognisable Goldie landmarks make it onto the screen.

How can I see Mortal Kombat II?

You can watch Mortal Kombat II in cinemas from May 7.