The 9 best TV shows streaming in April 2026 you can’t miss

As the weather begins to cool in April, fear not – there’s so much great streaming content coming, you won’t want to leave the house anyway!

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From returning favourites we’ve seemingly been waiting an eternity for (hello, Euphoria!) to exciting new series featuring stellar ensemble casts and some sad farewells, you’ll wish there were more hours in the day to fit them all in!

With so much great content, we’ve rounded up the 9 best shows that will have everyone talking in April – so read on to find out more.

The 9 best shows streaming in April 2026

1. Euphoria

Emmy-winning series Euphoria returns to screens for its third season this month after more than four years – so let’s hope it’s been worth the wait!

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With just eight episodes remaining to wrap up the boundary-pushing series, there are some pretty big expectations riding on what is expected to be the show’s final outing.

Set “a few years after high school”, all the main players are back, with Zendaya’s drug-addicted Rue once again at the centre of the action.

Her past comes back to haunt her as Laurie (Martha Kelly) comes to collect old debts. And it’s clear there’s no getting out of it this time.

“The problem is, if you make a deal with the Devil, there’s no turning back,” she says ominously.

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Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) is now engaged to Nate (Jacob Elordi), but he’s none too happy that his bride-to-be is selling her body on the internet as an OnlyFans girl.

Jules (Hunter Schafer) is now a sugar baby – which seems like a natural progression – Lexi (Maude Apatow) is still figuring things out and Maddy (Alexa Demie) is as smart and sassy as ever.

As always, expect chaos, collateral damage and bloodshed.

Release date: April 13

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Where to watch: HBO Max

2. BEEF

The second season of this award-winning anthology series sees two couples go to battle in what is sure to be unmissable – and unhinged! – viewing.

When newly engaged Gen Zers Ashley (Cailee Spaeny) and Austin (Charles Melton) witness their millennial country club boss, Joshua (Oscar Isaac), in a near-physical altercation with his wife, Lindsay Crane-Martín (Carey Mulligan), it triggers a game of chess between the couples.

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As both jostle to get in the good graces of the club’s billionaire owner, Chairwoman Park (Youn Yuh Jung) – herself struggling with a scandal in her own marriage, to second husband Dr Kim (Song Kang Ho) – the ante is upped as the four pull out all the stops to come out on top.

Creator and writer Lee Sung Jin told Tudum he always intended BEEF to be an anthology series, with the stakes raised as the seasons progress.

“We wanted the feeling of this season’s BEEF to be a bit more passive-aggressive,” he explained. “It’s more about the internal repression of rage that you see in the workplace.”

Release date: April 16

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Where to watch: Netflix

3. Malcolm In The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair

Fans of early noughties sitcom Malcolm In the Middle will be over the moon as the cast reunites for Malcolm In The Middle: Life’s Still Unfair, featuring four 30-minute episodes.

It’s been 20 years and Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) is all grown up and a father himself these days.

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With the chaos of his childhood long behind him, he’s figured out that the key to having a “normal” life is to stay as far away from his family as possible. So much so that his own daughter, Leah (Keeley Karsten), doesn’t even know he has brothers.

But with his parents, Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Jane Kaczmarek), celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary, Malcolm finds himself – and his daughter – dragged back into the fold.

Can he resist reverting to his old middle child ways or will history repeat itself?

Release date: April 10

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Where to watch: Disney+

4. Margo’s Got Money Troubles

Margo (Elle Fanning) – the daughter of a former Hooters waitress (Michelle Pfeiffer) and an ex-pro wrestler (Nick Offerman) – is a promising student bound for Harvard.

But when she falls pregnant by her junior college English professor (Michael Angarano), she flunks out of school to raise the child in the aptly titled Margo’s Got Money Troubles.

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Struggling to make ends meet, she turns to the internet to make money to support herself and her baby, becoming a popular OnlyFans content creator.

Despite everything stacked against her, Margo makes the best of her situation, rising to the challenge in this dramedy series from David E. Kelley also starring Nicole Kidman, Greg Kinnear and Marcia Gay Harden.

Based on the 2024 novel of the same name by Rufi Thorpe.

Release date: April 15

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Where to watch: Apple TV

5. Half Man

(Credit: Stan)

Jamie Bell (Rocketman) and Richard Gadd (Baby Reindeer) star as ‘brothers’ Niall and Ruben, respectively, in six-part British drama Half Man.

While not related by blood, Niall and Ruben are as close as any brothers could be – brought together by tragedy, each other the only person they can rely on.

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That is, until Ruben shows up at Niall’s wedding 30 years later, acting differently. Something isn’t right.

From there, violence erupts, as we’re transported back 30 years in this exploration of “brotherhood, violence and the intense fragility of male relationships”.

Release date: April 25

Where to watch: Stan

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6. The Testaments

A sequel to The Handmaid’s Tale, The Testaments continues the story of life in totalitarian regime Gilead – but, this time, it follows the young girls bred to marry the Commanders.

Once again based on Margaret Atwood’s novel, the coming-of-age series takes place four years down the track, as Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) turns her attention to the young women coming through a preparatory academy.

In particular, it focuses on teens Agnes (Chase Infiniti) – who fans of the original series will know as Hannah, the daughter of main character June (Elisabeth Moss) and her husband Luke (O-T Fagbenle) – and Daisy (Lucy Halliday), a new arrival from Canada with an ulterior motive for joining the academy.

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Release date: April 8

Where to watch: Disney+

7. The Boys

There will be no holding back and nothing left on the table when The Boys returns for its fifth and final season.

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With Homelander (Antony Starr) determined that nothing will get in the way of world domination (or should that be destruction?), The Boys will have to throw everything they have at him if they’re going to stand even the slightest chance of stopping him.

Thankfully, Butcher (Karl Urban) is still shooting himself up with Compound V. It may kill him but, for now, it puts them on an even playing field at least.

“If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. Then f**king beat ’em,” he declares during a confrontation with old nemesis Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), who’s fresh out of the deep freeze.

That is, unless Homelander gets his hands on V1 – the first iteration of Compound V that would make him immortal. If he gets his hands on that, then it’s game over.

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Release date: April 8

Where to watch: Prime Video

8. Your Friends & Neighbours

He narrowly avoided being thrown in jail for a murder he didn’t commit last season. But if you thought that would have taught Andrew “Coop” Cooper (Jon Hamm) a lesson, then think again!

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When Your Friends & Neighbours returns for Season 2, the former hedge fund manager is back to his old tricks – robbing his wealthy neighbours to fill his own pockets.

But there’s a new neighbour in town: the charming and charismatic Owen “Ashe” Ashe. And he knows Coop’s secret.

Is Coop’s dangerous game about to implode?

Release date: April 3

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Where to watch: Apple TV

9. Hacks

Deborah Vance (Jean Smart) may not be dead, but her career is when Hacks returns for its last hurrah.

Season 5 of the hit series picks up with Deborah back in Las Vegas but unable to perform comedy.

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As fans will remember, last season saw her taking to the stage in Singapore as a loophole in her non-compete clause allowed her to perform in the non-English-speaking country, after she ducked out of her last-night talk show contract early.

Reports of her death were greatly exaggerated but, to Deborah, not being able to do what she loves most is as good as such.

With Ava (Hannah Einbinder) back beside her, can our dynamic duo figure out a way to honour her legacy?

Release date: April 10

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Where to watch: Stan

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