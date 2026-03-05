March is shaping up to be a stellar month of streaming, with a host returning favourites and exciting new titles sure to have you glued to your devices.

Whether you’re in need of a hearty laugh, a little romance, action, drama or a chilling thriller, there really is something for everyone.

So what are you waiting for? Grab the popcorn, pull up a pew and settle in with these must-see series.

The 7 best shows streaming in March 2026

1. Virgin River

Cult hit Virgin River returns for its seventh season this month – and you won’t want to miss a second of the drama.

When we last left nurse practitioner Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and bartender Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) at the end of Season 6, they had finally married in a beautiful ceremony.

Picking back up with the newlyweds in small-town Northern California, the pair are excitedly planning their new life together, complete with starting a family.

“This is the end of one chapter and the beginning of a new one,” Mel says in the trailer, as the couple excitedly announce, “We’re having a baby!”

But with all their hopes and dreams resting on pregnant Marley (Rachel Drance), whose baby they’re adopting, will they get their happily ever after or does heartache await?

In some great news for fans, the series has already been renewed for Season 8.

Release date: March 12

Where to watch: Netflix

2. Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat

The first season of Emmy-nominated documentary-style “reality hoax sitcom” Jury Duty had audiences on the edge of their seats in utter disbelief.

Now, the show is back, putting another unsuspecting person in the middle of a situation designed to test them, completely unaware that the whole thing is a ruse – and they’re surrounded by actors.

In Company Retreat, temp worker Anthony Norman is recruited to head up an offsite corporate event for family-owned hot sauce company Rockin’ Grandmas. With the CEO about to step down, succeeded by his problematic son Dougie, Anthony finds himself coping with an array of bizarre and unbelievable situations.

Of course, he’s the only one not in on the joke, which makes for hilarious viewing.

Release date: March 20

Where to watch: Prime Video

3. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives

The drama just keeps coming in Season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

With the women now certified stars, this season will follow several of them as they embark on exciting new TV opportunities.

Unlucky-in-love Taylor Frankie Paul is filming The Bachelorette; Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck are competing on US Dancing with the Stars; Mayci Neeley is on her book tour; and Layla Taylor is walking the runway at New York Fashion Week.

It’s only natural that jealously will rear its ugly head. “Everyone is going after their dreams, but it potentially could pull us apart,” Layla says in the trailer.

Following her shock allegations and subsequent falling out with the majority of her castmates last season, Demi Engemann doesn’t feature in the official cast shot. She can be seen trying her luck at a new career herself in the trailer, though: as a singer!

As always, relationships will be front and centre, including how Taylor’s tempestuous situation with baby daddy Dakota Mortensen will fare in light of her Bachelorette casting. Bring it on!

Release date: March 12

Where to watch: Disney+

4. Imperfect Women

Elisabeth Moss, Kerry Washington and Kate Mara star in this gripping murder mystery.

The best of friends for decades, Mary (Elisabeth Moss), Eleanor (Kerry Washington) and Nancy’s (Kate Mara) relationship is as strong as any could be.

But when married mother-of-one Nancy is murdered, her friends’ eyes are opened to the secret life she kept hidden from them.

As her darkest secrets and betrayals are brought to light amid the hunt for her killer, Mary and Eleanor must grapple with the fact they didn’t, in fact, know Nancy at all. This series is an unmissable adaptation of Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name.

Release date: March 18

Where to watch: Apple TV

5. Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

It’s been four long years, but Peaky Blinders is finally back – tying up loose ends with a feature film.

The show, which ran for six seasons, from 2013-2022, follows a ruthless gangster family known as the Peaky Blinders – led by Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) – in 1900s Birmingham.

Picking back up in 1940, long after Tommy’s self-imposed exile, our ‘Immortal Man’ returns to the rubble of the city amid World War II. But much has changed in his absence – including the fact that his illegitimate son, Duke (Barry Keoghan), is now running the show.

As both his family and the future of the country hang in the balance, Tommy is forced to face the demons of his past. But how far is he willing to go?

Stephen Graham (Adolescence), Tim Roth (Pulp Fiction) and Rebecca Ferguson (Dune: Part One) also join the cast.

Release date: March 20

Where to watch: Netflix

6. Young Sherlock

This origin story of the young private investigator is inspired by the book series Young Sherlock Holmes, by Andrew Lane.

Starring Hero Fiennes Tiffin as our titular sleuth, it follows the 19-year-old pickpocketer in 1871 London.

Locked up for his thieving, his older brother Mycroft (Max Irons) comes to his rescue, setting him on the right path. But when the scrolls of Princess Gulun Shou’an (Zine Tseng) go missing, Sherlock teams up with James Moriarty (Dónal Finn) to clear the accused Oxford University scholarship student’s name and solve the mystery.

In the process, the two find themselves in the thick of a murder investigation with links to the government.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, the series is slick, action-packed and filled with all the signature cool fight scenes we’ve come to expect.

Release date: Available now

Where to watch: Prime Video

7. Kath & Kim

Settle in for laughs galore with all four seasons of Kath & Kim! (Credit: Supplied)

Whether you’re a diehard fan or have never watched an episode before, if you’re after a good laugh then you can’t go past Aussie comedy classic Kath & Kim.

Originally airing from 2002-2007, all four seasons are now available to enjoy to your heart’s content.

Created by and starring Jane Turner and Gina Riley as suburban mother and daughter Kathleen “Kath” Darleen Day Knight and Kimberly “Kim” Craig, née Day, the sitcom chronicles their mundane yet hilarious lives in fictional suburb Fountain Lakes.

Joining in on the fun are “hunk of spunks” Glenn Robbins, as Kath’s love interest-turned-husband, Kel Knight, and Peter Rowsthorn, as Kim’s husband Brett Craig, alongside Magda Szubanski as friend and netball fanatic Sharon Strzelecki.

We have a feeling in our waters you’ll be spouting Kath & Kim-isms in no time! Glass of ‘cardonnay’, anyone?

Release date: Available now

Where to watch: ABC iview

