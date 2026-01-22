MomTok is back — and season 4 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives looks messier than ever

Just two months after season three of The Secret Wives Of Mormon Wives made waves online, #MomTok is back with more drama, chaos and dirty sodas.

This time around, a lot of has changed. When we reunite with the social media stars, the ringleader Taylor Frankie Paul has just been announced as the next Bachelorette in the United States, while her long-running frenemy Whitney Levitt was set to appear on Dancing With The Stars. For the other women — who hadn’t been offered similar prime-time opportunities — it was a lot to contend with.

As career horizons widen for some, resentment simmers for others — and by the looks of the trailer, not all friendships will survive the season.

Layla Taylor, Mayce Neeley, Taylor Frankie Paul and Miranda McWhorter enjoying their dirty sodas. (Image: Disney/Fred Hayes)

“All of us are spreading our wings but these opportunities could potentially pull us apart,” Taylor says in the trailer.

Egos and opportunies aside, there’s more than just their public image and rise to fame that the women of #MomTok must deal with. Under the surface, marriages are falling apart, friendships are reaching breaking point and family secrets are slowly making their way out of the woodwork.

Along with breakout stars Taylor Frankie Paul and Whitney Levitt, season four will also see OG stars Demi Engemann, Jen Affleck, Jessi Draper, Mayce Neeley and Mikayla Matthews return, along with season three newcomer Miranda McWhorter.

Is there a trailer for The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives?

Oh yes, yes there is.

You can check it out below.

When does The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season four drop?

The countdown is on!

Season four of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives will be hitting our screens on March 12.

Being a part of #MomTok is hard work. (Disney/Fred Hayes)



Where can I watch The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives?

In Australia, Disney+ is the home of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives.

You can head there to watch season four from March 12, or catch up on seasons one to three right now.

