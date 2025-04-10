Never did viewers expect The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives to be so enticing, dramatic and chaotic – thankfully, we were proven wrong when the reality series dropped in 2024.

The series dives into the unexpectedly scandalous lives of Mormon mum influencers who are also the founding members of #MomTok.

In the first season, viewers followed eight modern, religious mothers from Utah as they fought to save #MomTok after the swinging scandal made international headlines.

But seriously… “will #MomTok survive this?”

Well, grab your 44 ounce cup of soda and fruity cereal, because a second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been confirmed by Hulu, and TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions.

Where to watch The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in Australia:

All eight episodes in the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are available for streaming on Disney+ in Australia. Upon its release, the second season will also premiere on Disney+.

Hulu has revealed 20 episodes are coming for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. However, it is currently unclear whether these 20 episodes will feature in season two or if a third is on its way.

When does The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season two release?

Mormon Wives fans have been very patient given all the unanswered questions. But the wait is almost over as The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season two will premiere on May 15, 2025, in Australia.

Who is the cast for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season two?

For eight episodes we watched eight Mormon wives divulge all the intimate details of their personal lives. In the second season, these women will return!

The cast includes Taylor Frankie Paul, Jennifer Affleck, Demi Engemann, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Matthews, and Whitney Leavitt.

Fans didn’t know if Whitney would return given her tumultuous relationship with the MomTok members in the initial season. However, the season two teaser trailer video confirmed her return.

Former MomTok influencer Miranda McWhorter will join The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives in season two. In the teaser trailer, one wife identified the newcomer as, “the girl who was swinging with Taylor.”

What will happen in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season two?

MomTok is thriving! But we still have a lot of questions after the first season, particularly about Jennifer and Zac Affleck. If you don’t want any season two spoilers, we suggest skipping this part as we will discuss what the influencers have shared on social media.

As viewers know, season one ended with their relationship in rocky waters but also faced a massive move to New York City as Zac pursued medical school.

Jen has since made various jokes on TikTok after fans shared concern over the dynamic of their relationship. In February, the pair announced the Affleck family would be expanding with the arrival of a third bub in 2025.

We’ll also watch things between Taylor Frankie Paul and Dakota play out after a turbulent relationship in season one. On TikTok, Taylor has shared she is co-parenting their one year old son, Ever True.

Aside from this drama, the teaser trailer has teased a pregnancy result from one mysterious Mormon wife.

It also appears the feuding friendships from season one will carry into the next season as Whitney said, “their holding grudges because – I don’t even know why.”

