The Block judge Marty Fox reveals which house has caught his eye ahead of auction day

With auction day fast approaching, The Block judge Marty Fox has revealed which of this year’s five homes he thinks has the best chance of coming out on top.
“If I had to nominate one at this stage, I’d lean towards Adam and Jolene’s,” Marty, 38, tells TV WEEK. “Their kitchen is a major selling point, and its connection to the living and dining spaces gives buyers a compelling picture of everyday life in the home.”
As the founder and CEO of WHITEFOX Real Estate, Marty brings a buyer’s perspective to the judging panel, drawing on his experience in the property market to assess what makes a home desirable beyond its good looks. With all five properties carrying a $3.45 million reserve and a price guide of $3.6 million to $3.9 million, there’s a lot riding on what buyers see when they walk through the door.
“The strongest homes give buyers a clear reason to choose them: a workable floor plan, a consistent design direction, quality finishes and spaces they can imagine using every day,” the father of three says. “My view is that buyers want luxury they can actually live in.
“Storage, privacy, natural light and the connection between indoor and outdoor spaces all matter. A memorable feature can attract attention, but the whole home needs to justify the price. And even an exceptional home needs competitive buyers and a realistic reserve.”
It’s that focus on what buyers actually want that has shaped Marty’s approach to judging throughout the season, and may help explain why his scores haven’t always lined up with those of his fellow judges.
“I assess the room through a buyer’s eyes: its layout, functionality, finish, sense of space and contribution to the home’s overall appeal,” Marty says. “A beautiful room still needs to work. We bring different areas of expertise to the panel, so we won’t always give the same weight to every detail.”
But while the judges have spent the season scrutinising every finish and floor plan, auction day brings another question into play: could the contestants’ on-screen personalities influence how much buyers are willing to pay?
Marty says it’s possible, although a compelling story can only take a property so far.
“The show creates an emotional connection, so a contestant’s story can influence which home someone notices or feels drawn to initially,” he explains. “How much that affects bidding depends on the buyer and their reason for purchasing.
“Someone buying a family home is likely to focus heavily on how it suits their life. Someone buying for promotional purposes may place more value on its profile. Either way, contestants give themselves the best chance by creating a property that stands up on its own merits.”
The Block airs Sunday at 7pm on 9Now and the Nine Network.