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The Block judge Marty Fox reveals which house has caught his eye ahead of auction day

'If I had to nominate one…'
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Lucy Croke Profile
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With auction day fast approaching, The Block judge Marty Fox has revealed which of this year’s five homes he thinks has the best chance of coming out on top.

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“If I had to nominate one at this stage, I’d lean towards Adam and Jolene’s,” Marty, 38, tells TV WEEK. “Their kitchen is a major selling point, and its connection to the living and dining spaces gives buyers a compelling picture of everyday life in the home.”

Adam and Jolene from The Block standing in their living room.
Adam and Jolene have won three rooms thanks to their design and build skills on The Block. (Credit: Nine Network)

As the founder and CEO of WHITEFOX Real Estate, Marty brings a buyer’s perspective to the judging panel, drawing on his experience in the property market to assess what makes a home desirable beyond its good looks. With all five properties carrying a $3.45 million reserve and a price guide of $3.6 million to $3.9 million, there’s a lot riding on what buyers see when they walk through the door.

“The strongest homes give buyers a clear reason to choose them: a workable floor plan, a consistent design direction, quality finishes and spaces they can imagine using every day,” the father of three says. “My view is that buyers want luxury they can actually live in.

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“Storage, privacy, natural light and the connection between indoor and outdoor spaces all matter. A memorable feature can attract attention, but the whole home needs to justify the price. And even an exceptional home needs competitive buyers and a realistic reserve.”

It’s that focus on what buyers actually want that has shaped Marty’s approach to judging throughout the season, and may help explain why his scores haven’t always lined up with those of his fellow judges.

“I assess the room through a buyer’s eyes: its layout, functionality, finish, sense of space and contribution to the home’s overall appeal,” Marty says. “A beautiful room still needs to work. We bring different areas of expertise to the panel, so we won’t always give the same weight to every detail.”

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But while the judges have spent the season scrutinising every finish and floor plan, auction day brings another question into play: could the contestants’ on-screen personalities influence how much buyers are willing to pay?

Marty says it’s possible, although a compelling story can only take a property so far.

Marty Fox, judge of The Block.
Marty has been a judge on the series permanently since 2024, but first appeared as an auctioneer in 2020. (Credit: Nine Network)

“The show creates an emotional connection, so a contestant’s story can influence which home someone notices or feels drawn to initially,” he explains. “How much that affects bidding depends on the buyer and their reason for purchasing.

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“Someone buying a family home is likely to focus heavily on how it suits their life. Someone buying for promotional purposes may place more value on its profile. Either way, contestants give themselves the best chance by creating a property that stands up on its own merits.”

The Block airs Sunday at 7pm on 9Now and the Nine Network.

Lucy Croke
Profile Lucy Croke

Lucy completed a Bachelor of Journalism majoring in Content Marketing from the University of Canberra in 2019. Having been bit with the travel bug from an early age, Lucy took any opportunity for an overseas exchange even studying brand marketing in Mexico City and jetting off to Florence, Italy to immerse herself in a fashion and events management course. Since then, Lucy has worked on lifestyle, music, and entertainment magazines, chatting to everyone from music icons like Anton Newcombe from the Brian Jonestown Massacre to hanging on the set of Lego Masters with funnyman Hamish Blake and knows just where to find Sydney’s best aperitivo hour. Being TV WEEK's go to reality and streaming writer, Lucy is an encyclopedia of Married at First Sight and Real Housewives knowledge, and if you want to know the best crime documentaries on Netflix, she’s your girl. With a keen interest in reading and learning new social media skills, Lucy is constantly in the know of all things trending in the entertainment and real-life world for print and digital platforms.

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