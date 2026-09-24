‘More confusing than helpful’: The Block fans lash out at judges

Diehard Block fans have lashed out at the judges calling their feedback “more confusing than helpful”.

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Fans have taken to Reddit to vent their frustration at Shaynna Blaze, Marty Fox and Darren Palmers’ feedback this season, which they believe is so full of contradictions and sponsorship mentions that it only serves to further confuse the contestants.

“They can’t even agree with each other,” one fan wrote on Reddit this week, opening up a discussion about the judges’ feedback from the Sunday night room reveals.

“In that aspect I think house 2 has the right idea. Just stick to your own style and wait for auction day to see if it pans out,” they continued. “All the other houses keep flip flopping according to what judge they listen to that week.”

Other Blockheads were quick to flock to the thread to offer their own opinions.

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Fans have some feedback for the three Block judges. (Credit: Channel 9)

“The judges are like the three stooges,” one person commented. “Constantly disagreeing with each other.

“Each with their own different ideas on how a room should look. Real estate agents (Marty) and designers (Darren) have totally different concepts of what’s important when setting up a room.”

While someone else pointed out that Darren telling the contestants to go “light, white and bright” this season has thrown them off their game.

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“I would have loved to see some colour and fun but I think his advice really threw the contestants,” they wrote. “Even Sev said she had plans but had to reset after what Darren told them.”

In another Reddit thread, someone claimed the judges spent more time praising the sponsors than offering genuine feedback to the contestants.

“At this point, I think their taste level is really questionable,” they wrote.

While others suggested that it was the show’s editing, not the judges themselves, that makes the judging part of the show feel off.

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“What frustrates me more than the judges themselves is the way the judging is edited,” one person explained. “We know they spend far longer in each room than the few minutes we see, and the show is obviously building storylines week to week.

Fans claim the judges’ feedback has been “contradictory” this season. (Credit: Channel 9)

“So if a contestant is being set up for being shit at styling or a redemption arc, that part of the feedback is naturally going to get more airtime even if it was only one small part of a much broader discussion.”

And some even offered up a few suggestions for how Channel 9 could shake up the judging part of the show next year.

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“I’ve always said they should have three scores. 1. ‘The judges’. Let them get their sponsor praise in or whatever other nonsense they bring. 2. ‘Buyer’ score. Bring three people or groups who are actually in the market in that area looking to buy a home. 3. ‘Competitor’ score. The teams score each other,” another person suggested.

“Here’s the key. You cannot score the teams the same. You end up with ‘ordinals’ like in the olympics. The judges rank first, second, third place. So each week has a clear winner,” they continued.

“Then, spread the prizes around so that it’s not just one team winning that entire ‘pool’ of prizes as well as the $100,000 at the end of the season.”

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