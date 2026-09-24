‘Been through a lot’: Details emerge amid Chase star’s romance surprise

It’s the relationship development that has left fans “obsessed”: The Chase star Mark “The Beast” Labbett’s rekindled romance.
When the UK’s National Television Awards were held on September 8 at London’s O2 Arena, the beloved brainbox stepped out with an old flame.
On the 61-year-old’s arm, smiling bright – with her long blonde hair cascading over her shoulders – was British TV presenter Hayley Palmer, 45.
It was apt, perhaps, that the couple should relaunch their relationship at the event, given that they first met there back in 2022.
They went public with their romance in June 2023, with GB News showbiz correspondent Hayley joining Mark in LA while he filmed the US version of The Chase.
However, a year later it was all over – with Hayley taking to Instagram to share news of their split.
“It is with regret I announce that myself and Mark have gone our separate ways,” she wrote at the time.
“We had the best year together and I truly wish him all the best for the future.”
Mark later shared the sad reason for the break-up.
“She’s a lovely lady and I was very lucky to date her for a year, and as I said…it’s me, I got old,” he told The Sun that November.
“There’s been no one since Hayley, I’m not saying there won’t be another one. But I’m certainly not looking.
“I joke I am a shed man – a guy of a certain age that’s quite content being in or out of a relationship – but loves to be spending time on their own,” the star went on to say, adding he was a “slippers and a comfy chair” kind of guy.
“I’m quite content doing my own thing, pottering around in my pyjamas.”
Fast-forward two years and it appears that things have changed, with even Hayley admitting in an Instagram post about the couple’s latest awards show appearance that their relationship had a fellow TV star “obsessed”.
Fans are delighted too, with Hayley’s Instagram peppered with comments from well-wishers.
“Glad you two got back together,” wrote one – to which Hayley replied, “Aww :)”.
Now, an insider tells Woman’s Day that while the couple are thrilled to have reconnected, they are taking things slow.
“They’ve always had things to navigate as a couple, including their age gap, and with time and perspective they’ve realised that some of those differences aren’t as important as they once seemed,” the source says, adding that Mark and Hayley are “simply focussing on what works for them now”.
“Mark and Hayley have been through a lot together, and they’ve come back to this relationship with a different perspective,” the insider adds.
“They both know the realities of their lives now, so they’re more comfortable taking things at their own pace.”
Of course, with both stars having gruelling media commitments, they are incredibly busy and the source says they know “it won’t necessarily be the easiest relationship to navigate”.
“But they understand each other’s work commitments, and they’re keen to see where this can go without putting unnecessary pressure on it,” the insider adds.
“They’re both really happy at the moment and are taking things day by day.
“They know people are genuinely happy to see them back together, and it’s lovely for them that their fans are so supportive. For now, they’re just enjoying being together and seeing where this chapter takes them.”
Mark has been in an age-gap relationship previously. There were 27 years between him and his former wife Katie, to whom he was married for seven years before their split in 2020.
The duo had discovered they were second cousins after their fairytale wedding, and went on to have an open relationship, which Mark ultimately struggled with.
“There was never any deceit on Katie’s part but it’s got to the point now where I realise it is better for us to go our separate ways and remain friendly,” Mark said at the time.
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