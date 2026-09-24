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‘Been through a lot’: Details emerge amid Chase star’s romance surprise

When Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett stepped out at an awards show on September 8, there was a familiar face on his arm. Now more has been revealed.
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Mark The Beast Labbett and Hayley PalmerInstagram

It’s the relationship development that has left fans “obsessed”: The Chase star Mark “The Beast” Labbett’s rekindled romance.

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When the UK’s National Television Awards were held on September 8 at London’s O2 Arena, the beloved brainbox stepped out with an old flame.

On the 61-year-old’s arm, smiling bright – with her long blonde hair cascading over her shoulders – was British TV presenter Hayley Palmer, 45.

It was apt, perhaps, that the couple should relaunch their relationship at the event, given that they first met there back in 2022.

They went public with their romance in June 2023, with GB News showbiz correspondent Hayley joining Mark in LA while he filmed the US version of The Chase

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However, a year later it was all over – with Hayley taking to Instagram to share news of their split.

Mark "The Beast" Labbett and Hayley Palmer
Mark “The Beast” Labbett appeared at the National Television Awards with a former flame on his arm. (Credit: Getty)

“It is with regret I announce that myself and Mark have gone our separate ways,” she wrote at the time.

“We had the best year together and I truly wish him all the best for the future.”

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Mark later shared the sad reason for the break-up.

“She’s a lovely lady and I was very lucky to date her for a year, and as I said…it’s me, I got old,” he told The Sun that November.

“There’s been no one since Hayley, I’m not saying there won’t be another one. But I’m certainly not looking.

“I joke I am a shed man – a guy of a certain age that’s quite content being in or out of a relationship – but loves to be spending time on their own,” the star went on to say, adding he was a “slippers and a comfy chair” kind of guy.

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“I’m quite content doing my own thing, pottering around in my pyjamas.”

Fast-forward two years and it appears that things have changed, with even Hayley admitting in an Instagram post about the couple’s latest awards show appearance that their relationship had a fellow TV star “obsessed”.

Mark "The Beast" Labbett and Hayley Palmer
Mark “The Beast” Labbett and Hayley Palmer have rekindled their romance two years after splitting. (Credit: Instagram/markthebeastlabbett)

Fans are delighted too, with Hayley’s Instagram peppered with comments from well-wishers.

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“Glad you two got back together,” wrote one – to which Hayley replied, “Aww :)”.

Now, an insider tells Woman’s Day that while the couple are thrilled to have reconnected, they are taking things slow.

“They’ve always had things to navigate as a couple, including their age gap, and with time and perspective they’ve realised that some of those differences aren’t as important as they once seemed,” the source says, adding that Mark and Hayley are “simply focussing on what works for them now”.

“Mark and Hayley have been through a lot together, and they’ve come back to this relationship with a different perspective,” the insider adds.

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“They both know the realities of their lives now, so they’re more comfortable taking things at their own pace.”

Mark "The Beast" Labbett and Hayley Palmer
The couple split shortly after celebrating their first anniversary with this photo. (Credit: Instagram/markthebeastlabbett)

Of course, with both stars having gruelling media commitments, they are incredibly busy and the source says they know “it won’t necessarily be the easiest relationship to navigate”.

“But they understand each other’s work commitments, and they’re keen to see where this can go without putting unnecessary pressure on it,” the insider adds.

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“They’re both really happy at the moment and are taking things day by day. 

“They know people are genuinely happy to see them back together, and it’s lovely for them that their fans are so supportive. For now, they’re just enjoying being together and seeing where this chapter takes them.”

Mark has been in an age-gap relationship previously. There were 27 years between him and his former wife Katie, to whom he was married for seven years before their split in 2020.

Mark The Beast Labbett and former wife Katie
The man known as “The Beast” was formerly married to wife Katie. (Credit: Getty)
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The duo had discovered they were second cousins after their fairytale wedding, and went on to have an open relationship, which Mark ultimately struggled with.

“There was never any deceit on Katie’s part but it’s got to the point now where I realise it is better for us to go our separate ways and remain friendly,” Mark said at the time.

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Profile picture of Katherine Davison
Profile Katherine Davison

Katherine is an experienced writer and editor who has spent more than two decades working with some of the best-known media outlets in Australia and the UK. Before becoming a freelance contributor for Woman's Day, Katherine was Editor of trusted Australian entertainment title WHO, and she is the former Managing Editor of Lifestyle, Entertainment and Commercial for 7NEWS.com.au. She has a wide interest in topics spanning celebrity, lifestyle, shopping, travel, real life and more - and when she’s not researching her next story or crafting a compelling headline you’ll likely find her cycling around Sydney with her beloved dog, Pickle, in a backpack.

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Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

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