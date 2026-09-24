‘Two brain tumours’: Family crisis that had ‘profound impact’ on Rebecca Gibney

Three months after the death of her beloved mother, former Packed to the Rafters star Rebecca Gibney has shared poignant details of another family struggle – and it’s one she wants you to learn from.

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Taking to Instagram on September 23, Rebecca, 61 – who was the youngest of six children her late mum Shirley had – shared a video of her brother Patrick dancing on a dirt road.

“I put this on my story but I’ve watched it so many times it deserves a post,” the star shared in the accompanying caption.

“This is my 69-year-old brother Patrick. Diagnosed at 24 with the first of two brain tumours when his wife Annie was pregnant with their first child.

Rebecca Gibney shared details of her brother’s struggle. (Credit: Intagram/rebeccagibney_)

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“His unwavering faith and optimism carried him through and he has been dancing his way through life ever since.”

Rebecca explained how Patrick and his wife were currently driving across the Nullarbor desert on a roadtrip, where they were “having the time of their lives”.

“They are living proof that life begins at 60!” she shared, urging her 252,000 followers to “be like Patrick”.

In response, Rebecca’s brother said he felt “so esteemed” to be featured on his famous sibling’s social media.

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“Annie and me are absolutely loving this trip and be sure there was more dancing to come… hopefully not on any main roads!!” he quipped, adding he felt “privileged and blessed” to have the star as his “beloved sister”.

Now, insiders tell Woman’s Day just how much Patrick’s struggle impacted his younger sister, and how the loss of her mother has cemented a lesson in her mind.

Rebecca Gibney shared a video of her brother Patrick dancing during his road trip. (Credit: Instagram/rebeccagibney_)

“Bec has watched her brother go through things that would have every right to knock the wind out of him, and yet he continues to find reasons to be grateful, to laugh and to keep moving forward,” the insider shares, adding that attitude has had a “profound impact” on Rebecca.

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“Since losing her mum, Bec now looks at him differently,” the source goes on.

“There’s something about seeing someone you love face such enormous adversity and still choose to embrace life that reminds her of the lessons Shirl tried to teach – that even in the hardest moments, there is always something to hold on to.”

Over the years, Rebecca has spoken emotionally about the 15 years of beatings her mother endured at the hands of her husband, and Rebecca’s father, Austin, before he died of a heart attack in 1982 aged 51.

Despite all she endured, Rebecca previously said Shirley had taught her to “always be kind”, to “focus on others, be of service, and to be grateful for what I have”.

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Rebecca Gibney lost her mum Shirl in June. (Credit: Instagram/rebeccagibney_)

“Mum overcame so much in her life because she had a deep faith that was unbreakable,” Rebecca shared in a tribute after her mother’s death.

“She believed that life would always get better – no matter what you are going through. You just have to trust in the knowledge that light will always follow the dark, that good will prevail and love is really all that matters.”

Now a source tells Woman’s Day that Patrick’s approach to adversity is teaching Rebecca something too.

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“Patrick has taught her that positivity isn’t about pretending difficult things don’t happen. It’s about acknowledging them and then asking yourself what you’re going to do with the life you still have. Bec really admires that in him,” the insider shares.

“Watching him survive two brain tumours and continue to approach life with such perspective and fun has been incredibly inspiring.”

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