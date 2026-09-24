Give your living room a spring makeover without breaking the bank 

Spring is the time we collectively take stock of our homes and decide to declutter, clean and refresh each space.

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And once we’ve gotten through the messy decluttering stage, it’s time to bring that bright, sunny spring energy back into your home.

A living room refresh doesn’t have to break the bank — in fact, trying even one of these five simple tips will instantly transform your space.

Breathe life into your home with a Spring refresh

The Five-Minute Refresh

Keeping your home feeling fresh and tidy can be as simple as a five-minute reset. Take the time to clear the clutter away and wipe down surfaces, and once the mess is cleared, light a candle as a little reward.

The Colour Refresh

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Resetting your living room doesn’t need to be expensive, and one of the most affordable ways to invite a new mood into your home is with colour.

For Spring, we’re calling fresh greens and pastel pinks the colours of the season. Simply switch over your couch throw blankets and refresh the cushions with a bold, spring colour palette.

The Lighting Refresh

The days might be getting longer, but the evenings are still feeling a bit dark. Rather than turning on the big lights, opt to light the space with a floor lamp.

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And make the most of the spring sunlight streaming in by adding more mirrors to your home. Having mirrored surfaces can not only make the space feel bigger, but also brighter.

The Furniture Refresh

Creating a new space by rearranging what you already own can make the room feel fresh and different. But if changing the lounge orientation or moving the shelving doesn’t quite work for you, contemplate what you can add (or sell) to make the room feel brand new again.

Choosing furniture doesn’t have to be a major decision; adding a bright side table or storage to keep your space decluttered can make all of the difference.

The finishing touches refresh

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Think about your coffee table-scape; if it’s looking a little dreary after months of movie nights in, then it’s time to refresh it with a pop of colour. Let Spring’s fragrant flowers scent your home in an equally fun vase, keep all your bits and pieces in a trinket tray and maybe even get a little crafty and show it off as your coffee table decor.

eNo matter how you choose to refresh your living room this Spring, Target has all your colourful, practical and stylish essentials to let you change up the mood how you wish.

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