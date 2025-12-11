See inside Buddy and Jesinta Franklin’s $10.9 million luxury Gold Coast ‘Villa Casa’ 

Aussie golden couple Lance “Buddy” Franklin and Jesinta Franklin have said goodbye to their award-winning Gold Coast mansion…again. The pair recently relisted their breathtaking property, Villa Casa, with a $10.9 million price tag, marking the next chapter in their family’s story.

The seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom estate, perched high on the hillside of Clear Island Waters, is nothing short of spectacular. Designed by architect Reece Keil and brought to life by Tidal Constructions, the home is an architectural showpiece that feels equal parts Mediterranean villa and coastal dream.

The kitchen is the heart of the home. (Credit: Whitefox Real Estate)

“Villa Casa truly is a home I could only have dreamed of living in,” Buddy told realestate.com.au. “As soon as you step inside, the panoramic views of the Gold Coast skyline and ocean just take your breath away. The quality of construction is something everyone comments on, it’s a home that could never be repeated or rebuilt. It really is a one-of-one.”

Set across a sprawling 4,497m², Villa Casa is designed to feel suspended above the city. Every detail, from the hand-rendered lime walls and alabaster marble feature lights to the sculptural brass balustrade, has been carefully crafted to create a home that’s as much art as architecture.

The house was designed by Reece Keil. (Credit: Whitefox Real Estate)

The kitchen sits at the heart of the home, anchored by a curved Hot Rock Granite island that mirrors the unique ceiling design above. A hidden butler’s pantry keeps things sleek and functional, while open living spaces flow seamlessly to the outdoors, where 180° skyline and ocean views steal the show.

Upstairs, the master suite feels like a private retreat, accessed via a vaulted tunnel that opens to a walk-in dressing room and an ensuite complete with a circular stone bath. Each of the remaining bedrooms has its own ensuite, staying true to the home’s “no compromise” ethos.

Each bedroom has its own ensuite. (Credit: Whitefox Real Estate)

The property also includes a self-contained two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house affectionately known as the “mini Villa Casa.” It was the first part of the estate to be built and mirrors the same sophisticated aesthetic as the main residence, making it ideal for guests or multi-generational living.

Outside, Villa Casa continues to impress with its magnesium pool (complete with a swim-up bar), built-in BBQ area, and lush, mature landscaping that softens the home’s strong architectural lines. Whether entertaining friends or spending a quiet afternoon with family, the outdoor areas make the most of Queensland’s endless sunshine.

The house also includes a detached two bedroom two bathroom granny flat. (Credit: Whitefox Real Estate)

While the couple’s glamorous mansion has made headlines for its stunning design, even earning the title of Gold Coast House of the Year and a spot in Home Beautiful’s Top 100 Homes, the Franklins are ready for a slower pace.

“It has taken us purchasing our next property to be fully ready to let this one go,” Buddy told realestate.com.au. “It’s time, and we can’t wait for our first Christmas with the kids on the new property. We’ve always envisioned raising the kids on a hobby farm. They’ll have ponies by Christmas, and I know this move is the perfect step for our family.”

The estate was crowned Gold Coast House of the Year. (Credit: Whitefox Real Estate)

Buddy and Jesinta, who share two children and are expecting their third, purchased Villa Casa in 2023 for $8.75 million. Now, just a year later, they’re ready to trade ocean views for open paddocks, but their hillside masterpiece remains one of the Gold Coast’s most iconic homes.

Find the Whitefox Real Estate listing, here.

