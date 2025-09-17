Jen Hawkins has sold her’mega mansion’ for $30 million. Take a look inside…

Jennifer Hawkins’ Whale Beach mansion has sold to a neighbour amid ongoing construction.

The model and her husband Jake Wall, who together own the design and construction firm J Group, have spent the past four years building a mega mansion on the large plot of land in the exclusive suburb of Whale Beach, 40km north of Sydney’s CBD.

Now, a neighbour has purchased the property in an off-market deal.

The Whale Beach property is just the latest in a long list of properties the couple have bought and sold over the course of their relationship as they built their property portfolio.

Here’s a look inside Jennifer Hawkins’ property portfolio:

Whale Beach investment

The couple has sold the property for $30 million. Credit: Instagram.

The former Australia’s Next Top Model host and her husband first bought the property in 2021 for $6.5 million, with the intention of building a mega mansion on it and selling it on.

Work on the $30 million property began in 2022 after the couple received approval from Sydney’s Northern Beaches Council for $3.3 million worth of construction.

However, construction on the massive property soon created tension with neighbours, who dubbed it “the Taj Mahal of Whale Beach”.

Last year, one neighbour told the Daily Mail it was “the biggest thing in the whole peninsular at the moment”.

“It’s so huge,” they said. “It’s out of character with Whale Beach, it’s too big and unnecessary. I have anxiety now.”

The resident also claimed the project was well over the budgeted $3.3 million and that fees and taxes on the property must be so much higher than originally calculated.

“I’d say the costs now would be a minimum of $10 million. I think the council is missing out on all this money because they are not checking up on the project,” they said.

“I want the council to assess the building properly and charge the appropriate fees. We as the ratepayers are missing out on a lot.”

In September 2025, realestate.com.au reported that a neighbour purchased the property from the couple for $30 million while construction continues.

Terrigal property

The couple moved to the Central Coast to be closer to family. Credit: Instagram.

In 2022, Jen and Jake bought a property on Avoca Lake in Terrigal on New South Wales’ central coast so they could be closer to her family.

The 3.3 hectare property, which the couple purchased for $6 million off-market, borders the lagoon. According to locals, the couple planned to knock down the residence and build a new home for their family using Jake’s construction company, J Group Projects.

Casa Palomo

This Newport build was dubbed Casa Paloma. Credit: Christie’s International.

Before Terrigal, the couple built a five-bedroom home set back from its own private beach in the suburb of Newport.

In 2021, after the birth of their daughter, the couple sold the house for a record-setting $24.5 million to Atlassian co-founder Mike Cannon-Brookes.

“It’s going to be really sad to say goodbye to this beautiful home and location,” Jen told Domain at the time of listing. “It has been absolutely amazing to live in Newport and this house was perfect for entertaining family and friends being by the water.

“We really made some amazing memories here but I’m looking forward to designing a house with Jake with a similar aesthetic closer to family.”

Jacaranda Cottage

This was the couple’s second purchase in Newport. Credit: Domain.

In 2014, the couple purchased a double waterfront block of land in Newport for $4 million.

Covering 3360 square metres of land on the shores of Pittwater, the bushy lot was home to ‘Jacaranda Cottage’ at the time.

North Curl Curl

This was the couple’s first “dream home”. Credit: Domain.

In 2010, the couple built their dream home on a cliffside block of land in North Curl Curl, which they bought for $1.375 million.

They sold the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home in the Windy Dropdown gated estate in 2014 for $4.1 million

