‘A cathartic experience’: Nicole Kidman prepares to tell all one year after Keith Urban divorce

She’s never been afraid to take an “unfiltered approach” to sharing her feelings in public, and Nicole Kidman is now weighing up whether it’s the right time to come clean about her divorce from ex-husband Keith Urban, as the one-year anniversary of her divorce on September 30 nears.

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“Nicole’s going through some kind of metamorphosis and she’s working through a lot of her past issues related to both of her marriages. She’s more willing to talk about Tom [Cruise] these days as it was so long ago and she’s lived another lifetime since then, but even so, it’s been nothing but a cathartic experience. Having remained so rigidly quiet about such a traumatic moment in her life, it’s like a pressure valve release to finally be able to talk about it,” a source tells Woman’s Day.

It’s been almost a year since Nicole and Keith divorced. (Credit: Getty)

TIME TO TALK

“Nicole has every intention of doing the same with her second marriage. She and Keith agreed that they’d keep things private for a year after their split, but that time’s nearly up and she’s got open offers from all the networks to talk to whoever she wants – Oprah, Ellen, even Whoopi – as well as multimillion dollar book deals for her divorce diaries. But up until now, things have been too raw. A year on, she’s now considering all options.”

With close friend Sandra Bullock by her side during her Practical Magic 2 press tour, Nicole, 59, has been opening up about everything from her dating dealbreakers to her insecurities – her love of oversharing was always said to be a point of contention with her ex, Keith.

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The actress has started opening up about her private life more. (Credit: Getty)

DIVORCE DIARIES

“There’s no doubt publishing her diary is a big step and she’s not sure if she wants to share such intimate details, but she’s been keeping a journal for decades with a view one day of writing about her incredible story,” adds the source.

“She may hold back on her divorce diaries and settle for a cushy sit-down with someone like Drew Barrymore. In the same way she’s kind of skimmed around the subject of Tom, she’s not going to point the finger or lay blame, simply explain her side and wish Keith all the best. It’s a chance to clear the air and hopefully ease some of the tensions that have been between her and Keith. For the sake of Sunday and Faith, she wants Keith to have a brilliant and happy, successful life and make them all proud.”

A Keith pal adds, “There’s a bitterness to Keith that wasn’t there before. He’s writing some incredible songs though – the angry artist is bearing fruit.”

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