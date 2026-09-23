Gary ‘Angry’ Anderson dies at 79

Australian singer Gary “Angry” Anderson died on Monday, surrounded by family.

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“Angry was a devoted father, and much-loved bandmate, friend, and member of the wider music and entertainment community,” his family and band members said in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

“His loss will be deeply felt by all those who knew and loved him both here in Australia and overseas,” the statement continued.

“The family and band members are asking for privacy at this difficult time and will not be giving interviews. We kindly ask that their wishes are respected as they come to terms with this devastating loss and take time they need to grieve.

The singer was 79. Credit: Instagram.

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“We thank everyone for their prays and messages of love and continued support.”

The singer, who was the frontman for the band Rose Tattoo, was hospitalised at the end of August after suffering a cardiac arrest.

“We would like to let everyone know that Angry suffered a cardiac arrest and is currently in hospital receiving treatment and the care he needs,” Rose Tattoo said in a statement they put out at the time.

“At this time, we kindly ask that you please respect the privacy of Angry and his family as they focus on Angry, his treatment and his recovery. We appreciate everyone’s understanding and ask that you continue to keep Angry and his family in your thoughts and prayers during the days ahead,” the statement continued.

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“We are incredibly grateful for the love and support that has already been shown. It is comforting to know just how many people are thinking of Angry and wishing him strength in his recovery.”

“Thank you again for your kindness, understanding and continued support.”

Angry and his band. Credit: Instagram.

The band cancelled the last leg of their European tour, with nine shows to go. They were scheduled to return to Australia this month to perform several farewell shows across Melbourne, Sydney, Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane.

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Angry Anderson first rose to fame after Rose Tattoo formed in 1976. He was also known for his solo career and the hits ‘Suddenly’ and ‘Bound for Glory’.

Outside of his music career, Gary received a Member of the Order of Australia in 1993 for his work in youth advocacy.

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