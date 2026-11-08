EXCLUSIVE: Patti Newton’s joy as son Matthew books Hollywood role…and he’s being backed by a huge A-list star

Following years of scandals, Matthew Newton, the son of Patti and the late Bert Newton, appears to be finally getting back on the straight and narrow and is preparing to step back into the limelight once again.

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The former actor is currently celebrating a turn as a Hollywood TV writer, recently co-writing The Courier – the fourth episode of Apple TV’s hugely successful new crime drama Nocturne, which critics are calling “compelling”, “deeply emotional” and one of the best TV series of the year.

Patti is “thrilled” that her troubled son Matthew is making a name for himself again in Hollywood (Credit: Getty)

Staying on track

And no one is more elated than his mother Patti, who after years of standing by her son through the worst times, is “so proud” to see him thriving once again.

“Patti is thrilled with Matt’s new life,” an insider tells Woman’s Day. “She is careful to let Matt take the lead on how excited she should be, but she’s just so happy for him. She’s so proud of his writing work.”

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Despite her joy, given Matt’s chequered history – he’s notably struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and mental health issues, and has faced assault allegations and legal troubles – Patti, 81, is said to be still “cautious” about her son’s comeback, particularly as it’s centred around a hedonistic place like Hollywood.

Matthew has writing credits on the new Apple TV series Nocturne. (Credit: Getty)

“She’ll never stop worrying about his sobriety. And now he’s working with the best of the best, it’s easy to fall into that LA trap and get mixed up with the wrong crowd,” says the source, adding that it only adds an extra layer of nerves knowing that Matt, 49, is thinking of moving from his home in Austin, Texas, where he currently resides with wife Catherine Schneiderman, to LA next year.

“She just hopes he keeps his eyes on the prize,” they add.

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But Patti need not worry – Matt is said to now have one of Hollywood’s biggest stars in his corner.

A-list mentor

Liev Schreiber has been “genuinely impressed with Matt”, after working with him on Nocturne, dishes the source, and with ties to Australia – he was in a relationship with Naomi Watts for 11 years and shares two children, Sasha and Kai, with her – is keen to work with him again on a range of upcoming projects.

“He knows firsthand how tough it can be in the spotlight for Aussies who make it big, and now he’s producing most of his own shows, it’s easy for him to give Matt a leg up,” the source says.

Hollywood actor Liev Schreiber has been left “genuinely impressed with Matt”, sources say. (Credit: Getty)

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With Matt “in awe of Liev”, Patti is reportedly relieved he’s got “someone he admires watching his back”.

“If he hadn’t walked away from acting, Liev’s is the career Matt always dreamed of. So he’s thrilled to be working on a big TV series with him, and he doesn’t want to mess that up.”

Missing family

Matt’s good news couldn’t come at a better time for Patti, with the star said to be feeling emotional following the fifth anniversary of her beloved late husband Bert’s death last month.

But seeing her son doing so well overseas, in the industry Bert loved, is enough to help her through, even if it reminds her of how much she wishes she were closer to him.

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Apple TV’s new thriller series Nocturne is gaining rave reviews.

“She’s really missing Matt right now,” says the insider. “Going through the anniversary of Bert’s death was hard and it just isn’t enough to speak to their son on the phone.

“He’s one of the few pieces left she has of Bert and she dearly wants a bear hug from him.

“Patti is hoping to see Matt this Christmas, but if not, the fact he’s talking about moving to LA next year means it would be a lot closer for Patti to travel.”

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